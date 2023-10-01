How to Fix the Microsoft Store Error Code 0x87E10BD0 on Windows – MUO – MakeUseOf

The 0x87E10BD0 error code can get in the way of using the Microsoft Store, but fortunately, it’s an easy fix.

Error 0x87E10BD0 is an issue reported to occur when users try to download certain games or apps from Microsoft Store. That error throws up a message that says “Something unexpected happened” and “purchase can’t be completed.” It is widely cited to occur for Sea of Thieves but can arise for other games and apps.

Users can’t download and install MS Store games or apps for which error 0x87E10BD arises. It’s quite a common error that users have fixed in various ways. These are some of the methods for fixing error code 0x87E10BD0 in Windows 11/10.

Microsoft Store is an applicable app to fix with the Windows Store Apps troubleshooter. The Windows Store Apps troubleshooter probably isn’t going to resolve error 0x87E10BD for everybody, but it might still help some users. So, try running that troubleshooter like this:

The steps for accessing the same troubleshooter in Windows 10 are slightly different because of the different Settings layout. To run the same troubleshooting tool in that platform, click Update & Security > Troubleshoot in Settings. Then click the Additional troubleshooters navigation link, and select Windows Store Apps from there.

Some MS Store users have said they needed to sign in to their Microsoft accounts to get the 0x87E10BD0 error sorted out. Are you sure you’re signed in to your Microsoft account in Windows? Make sure you’re signed in to your MS Store account as follows:

Corrupted data in the MS Store cache causes error 0x87E10BD0 on some users’ PCs. Resetting that cache will address that cause. You can reset the MS Store cache in these quick steps:

Recreating an AUInstallAgent folder is another way some users have managed to fix the 0x87E10BD0 error in Windows. A corrupted or missing AUInstallAgent folder was causing this issue to arise on those users’ PCs. This is how you can recreate that folder in Windows 10 and 11:

The Microsoft Store Install Service affects the installation of UWP apps. So, make sure that the service is both enabled and running. You can check and change the settings for Microsoft Install Service like this:

If Microsoft Store Install Service is already running, select to restart it. You can do so by right-clicking Microsoft Store Install Service and selecting a Restart option for it. Or press Stop and Start in the properties window for that service.

Another possibility is that there could be something in the background (an app or service) conflicting with MS Store downloads. You can remove third-party background apps and services that could be causing the 0x87E10BD0 issue by setting Windows to clean boot. That boot configuration strips away startup items that automatically run.

Our guide on how to clean boot Windows tells you how to strip down the Windows startup with the MSConfig and Task Manager system tools. Then perform a clean boot by restarting Windows. Try downloading affected MS Store games and apps after restarting to see if the clean boot makes a difference.

A reregistering of MS Store might be needed if error 0x87E10BD0 persists after applying all the other potential solutions above. Reregistering MS Store is similar to reinstalling that app, and you can do that by executing a long-winded command. These are the steps for reinstalling MS Store with PowerShell:

Many users have resolved error 0x87E10BD0 with the troubleshooting methods in this guide. So, it’s likely one of those resolutions will get the same MS Store issue sorted on your PC. Then you can download and install all games and apps on Microsoft Store again.

Jack has been a freelance tech journalist for more than a decade. He has covered Windows Vista, 7, 10, and 11 topics within a multitude of guides for MakeUseOf and numerous other websites.

