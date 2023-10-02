Google Leaks Expose Redesigned Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Smartphones – Forbes

03/16 Update: OnLeaks has confirmed my suspicions about the Pixel 8 Pro display in a new tweet, stating that it will continue to be 6.7-inches like its predecessor, not 6.52-inches as he previously stated. Moreover, the leaker also says the Pixel 8 display will be 6.2-inches, not 5.8-inches, meaning only a 0.1-inch reduction on the Pixel 7. Despite this, the Pixel 8 will be a lot smaller than the Pixel 7 due to its thinner bezels. Given its mid-range pricing, this could make the Pixel 8 the must-have phone for Android fans when it launches in September/October.

Google’s Pixel 7 range delivered two of 2022’s best smartphones, and the company finally has a sales hit on its hands. But now, two new leaks have revealed that this success will not stop Google from taking risks with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Working with MySmartPrice and SmartPrix, respected industry insider OnLeaks (aka Steve Hemmerstoffer) has exposed both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro designs — and they show Google will buck industry trends by making the displays on both phones smaller. In the case of the Pixel 8, surprisingly so.

Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked renders

According to OnLeaks, the Pixel 8 boasts just a 5.8-inch screen. That’s a 0.6-inch (1.5cm) reduction compared to the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch display. The Pixel 8 measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, making it 5.1mm shorter, 2.4mm narrower, and 0.2mm thinner than its predecessor.

For comparison, the Pixel 8 is also 1.7mm shorter and 1mm narrower than the 6.1-inch Pixel 6a, while having the same thickness. The smaller display size positions the Pixel 8 as a mini flagship Android has mostly lacked, akin to the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9.

This should be a smart move in theory, though there are warning signs. The 5.5-inch iPhone 12 and 13 Mini sold so badly that the range was canceled after just two generations. Google will hope Android fans are different, and 5.8-inches is a sweet spot that Apple missed.

Google Pixel 8 leaked renders

As for the Pixel 8 Pro, OnLeaks says its display will be 6.52-inches, down from the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro. This reduction is less noticeable, but with the leaks also revealing virtually identical dimensions to its predecessor (162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7mm) and — conflictingly — reduced bezels on all sides, it may not be correct.

The Pixel 8 has reduced bezels as well, and the images reveal both phones sport more rounded backs for better ergonomics in hand and flat displays. Pixel Pro buyers rejoice!

Interestingly, the rear camera bar for both phones houses significantly larger cameras, indicating larger sensors. The Pixel 8 Pro also has a single cutout for all three cameras, rather than the convoluted pill + circle arrangement of the Pixel 7 Pro. Curiously, the Pixel 8 Pro houses a fourth sensor, tipped to be LiDAR, just under the flash, which — like the zoom camera — is not included on the Pixel 8.

All in all, while the smaller displays will polarize opinions, these are overwhelmingly smart changes from Google, which also proves the company is still prepared to take risks. Moreover, given Google’s historically competitive Pixel pricing, anyone lamenting the much smaller Pixel 8 display can jump to the Pixel 8 Pro and still pay up to $300 less than a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, if Apple price leaks are correct.

Unlike Pro and non-Pro iPhones, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to have the same performance (via a next-generation Tensor 3 chip) and the same primary and ultra-wide cameras. Well played, Google. Well played.

More on Forbes

source