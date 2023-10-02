Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 3: Want freebies? Use these codes at the earliest – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

There is great news for all the Free Fire lovers in India, the most awaited Garena Free Fire is back. Garena recently made a significant announcement regarding the return of its popular battle royale game to India, under the name “Free Fire India.” The original game was banned in India in February 2022, along with several other Chinese applications. However, this exciting development has generated a great deal of anticipation within India’s mobile gaming community.

To facilitate the pre-registration process for Free Fire India, Garena has shared the pre-registration link on the game’s social media profiles. Furthermore, Garena has collaborated with some of India’s top sports personalities to create a trailer for the game, which has been recently posted online.

In the captions of these posts, Garena has emphasized that the Free Fire India pre-registration link is currently active. Those who pre-register will have the game automatically downloaded to their devices as soon as it becomes available on digital storefronts. The launch date is scheduled for September 5.

As part of its commitment to showcasing Indian culture, Garena has appointed Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador for Free Fire India. Dhoni will be a playable character named “Thala” within the game, marking a significant milestone as the first Indian sportsperson to feature in such a role. He will be joined by other prominent sports figures, including football captain Sunil Chhetri, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, tennis legend Leander Paes, and Kabbadi champion Rahul Chaudhari.

Check out redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX for September 3.

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71693703208559

source