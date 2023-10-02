Prime-Day-Is-Back-This-July-11–12-With-Big-Savings-New-Amazon … – Amazon Press Release

Save big on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga

Get up to 75% off an Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series and other exciting products with Invite-only deals, a new way for Prime members to request an invitation to access exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out

Start back to school and college shopping now, with thousands of selections under $5, $10, and $20 ahead of Prime Day

(NASDAQ:AMZN)—The countdown begins to Amazon’s Prime Day event. From July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT through July 12, Prime members get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands, like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun. New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event, with deep discounts on top products from the hottest brands. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before. Customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate and get the most out of Amazon.

Prime Day 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Shop and Save Now

Prime members don’t have to wait to shop. Early access to deals starts now on select Amazon devices and products from brands like Ruggable and quip. Members can also shop early deals on products from small businesses like Madison Reed, Balanced Tiger, and AllKem Beauty—and other Black-owned, women-owned, and military family-owned brands—and independent artisans at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness.

Prepare for Prime Day

From requesting early access to exclusive Prime Day deals to asking Alexa for deal notifications and event reminders, members can access several ways to prepare for Prime Day.

Find Prime Day Around the World

Prime Day will kick off on July 11 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in India can shop on Prime Day later this summer.

About Prime

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.



Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

source