AT&T Network Teams Prepare for Hurricane Hilary – AT&T Newsroom

LOS ANGELES, August 18, 2023

Our Network Disaster Recovery team is on standby in Southern California, and we are closely monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Hilary.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T* is ready for Hurricane Hilary with an arsenal of disaster response equipment and personnel on standby.

We are closely monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Hilary. The AT&T Weather Operations Center has a team of degreed meteorologists delivering business-specific weather intelligence, analytics and forecasts. Their expertise helps mitigates our risk of impact to the AT&T network and assets along with helping keep our employees safe.

The storm is expected to impact Southern California over the weekend. Our preparation includes:

As we have in the past, we have installed more generators at critical cell towers and switching facilities, and moved electronics essential to network operations above expected flood levels. Additionally, our Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) team is on standby and prepared to deploy assets if needed. And the FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG)™ – led by a dedicated team of former first responders – is working around the clock to support public safety’s emergency communications and has liaisons engaged with local and federal agencies.

“Customers rely on us, especially during major storms," said Marc Blakeman, President, AT&T California. “That’s why we practice readiness drills and simulations throughout the year. And we do all we can to have our networks prepared when severe weather strikes. We’ve worked for the past few days to position equipment and crews and are ready to respond if needed. We’re also closely linked with California public officials in their storm response efforts.”

The AT&T NDR program is one of the industry’s largest and most advanced disaster response programs. Our fleet includes more than 15,500 portable generators, 400+ communications solutions, over 2,000 pieces of logistical support equipment including fuel trailers, and amphibious vehicles that can be quickly deployed to support public safety and our customers.

Response equipment readied in the wake of an event includes:

Just as we prepare, we encourage residents to do the same. Additional information and tips for disaster preparedness can be found at AT&T Disaster Recovery.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Read more Disaster Recovery news

Learn how to get the latest iPhone 15 Pro on us with eligible trade-in, plus pre-order the new Apple Watch and AirPods Pro beginning Sept. 15!

We’re introducing the first all-in-one FirstNet MegaRange suite of solutions to better support public safety’s critical communications at the edge of network coverage.

There are major barriers to mental health among first responders. Read the white paper for our 5 recommendations to improve the health and wellness of public safety.

source