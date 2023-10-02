PowerPoint will use ChatGPT to create entire slideshows for you – Digital Trends

Microsoft has revealed its thoughts on how artificial intelligence (AI) could shape how we work in the years to come — and how it plans to help guide those changes. The announcement was made by Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro at a company event titled The Future of Work with AI.

As the name suggests, the show was focused on how artificial intelligence (AI) could affect how we work, both now and in the future. More specifically, the tech giant discussed how it will add AI smarts into its suite of Office apps.

In PowerPoint, for example, you will be able to use an AI-powered Copilot that can create entire presentations for you with just a few text prompts. You will be able to tell it to make a presentation based on one of your existing documents, and it will understand prompts telling it to add animations or style each slide individually.

Microsoft will also be bringing Copilot to its other Office apps. You can use it to help you write a speech in Word, put together a to-do list in OneNote, or draft a group email in Outlook. Everything will be editable, either by directly changing text and images yourself or by asking Copilot to do it for you.

Copilot does all this by combining Microsoft 365 apps, a large language model, and Microsoft Graph, which together analyze your files and data to learn how to help you best. As Microsoft explained, it’s not just ChatGPT connected to Office, but a lot more than that.

Microsoft’s AI efforts have come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. After the company bought OpenAI, it worked to integrate the ChatGPT chatbot into its products. The result was Bing Chat, but it has been plagued by reports of erratic behavior and unsettling messages since it launched.

Earlier this week, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4, the latest edition of the large language model powering ChatGPT. It was also revealed that Bing Chat is powered by GPT-4 and has been for some time now.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT have gotten a bad rep recently, but Google is apparently trying to serve up something more positive with its next project: an AI that can offer helpful life advice to people going through tough times.

If a fresh report from The New York Times is to be believed, Google has been testing its AI tech with at least 21 different assignments, including “life advice, ideas, planning instructions and tutoring tips.” The work spans both professional and personal scenarios that users might encounter.

GPT-4 — the large language model (LLM) that powers ChatGPT Plus — may soon take on a new role as an online moderator, policing forums and social networks for nefarious content that shouldn’t see the light of day. That’s according to a new blog post from ChatGPT developer OpenAI, which says this could offer “a more positive vision of the future of digital platforms.”

By enlisting artificial intelligence (AI) instead of human moderators, OpenAI says GPT-4 can enact “much faster iteration on policy changes, reducing the cycle from months to hours.” As well as that, “GPT-4 is also able to interpret rules and nuances in long content policy documentation and adapt instantly to policy updates, resulting in more consistent labeling,” OpenAI claims.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model is considered by most to be the most advanced language model used to power modern artificial intelligences (AI). It’s used in the ChatGPT chatbot to great effect, and other AIs in similar ways. But that’s not the end of its development. As with GPT-3.5, a GPT-4.5 language model may well launch before we see a true next-generation GPT-5.

Here’s everything we know about GPT-4.5 so far.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source