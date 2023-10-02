Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders begin on Flipkart ahead of July 11 launch – Hindustan Times

Subscribe Now! Get features like

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in India on July 11. Ahead of the launch, the Carl Pei-founded Nothing has started accepting pre-orders for the smartphone, according to HT’s sister publication Mint.

As per the Mint report, Nothing Phone (2) will be sold on Flipkart. The report also stated that the consumer electronics brand, founded in October 2020, has created a webpage of the upcoming device, revealing pre-order benefits for Nothing Phone (2).

As seen on the phone’s Flipkart page, customers making pre-orders will get to purchase the company’s Ear (Stick), which is priced at ₹8,499, for ₹4,250, a discount of 50%. They can also buy Phone (2) case at ₹499, screen protector for ₹399, and Nothing (Power; 45W) for ₹1,499, with each being a discounted price.

Additionally, there will be instant discounts for cards of leading banks.

For this, buyers must pay an upfront amount of ₹2,000. The remaining balance can be paid from 9pm on the launch date, i.e. July 11, to 11:59pm on July 20.

As already revealed by the manufacturer, Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and run on the in-house OS 2.0 custom operating system. Also, it is said to house a 4,700 mAh battery, as well as a 6.7-inch full HD+ display.

It is expected to be priced at ₹40,000, Mint said.

