Microsoft Surface and AI event, EMS Limited shares listing in Top News on September 21: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, ex-dividend stocks today, Motorola Edge 40 Neo India launch – Business Today

Produced by: Prashanti Mokatan

Designed by: Mohsin Shaikh

Microsoft is hosting a ‘special’ event in New York today (September 21), where it is expected to launch three new Surface devices – the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Go 4 and Surface Laptop Go 3. The tech giant is also likely to announce AI-powered tools for Windows, Microsoft Office, Bing at the event, slated for 7:30 pm IST

Patanjali Foods Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, LT Foods Ltd, Olectra Greentech, Harsha Engineers International Ltd, Accel Ltd, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd, Ashiana Housing Ltd, Asian Star Co. Ltd, Avg Logistics Ltd, BSL Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Carysil Ltd, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd, Swan Energy, LT Foods Ltd, Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Gufic Biosciences Ltd, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd, The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd, HLE Glascoat Ltd, Kanchi Karpooram Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Zenith Fibres Ltd, Polymechplast Machines Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd, Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd, and Zuari Industries Ltd are among stocks that will turn ex-dividend today (September 21)

EMS Limited shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE today (September 21). EMS Limited IPO is likely to make a strong debut as it was commanding a premium of 40 per cent over its issue price of Rs 211 in the grey market

Mangalam Alloys Limited IPO is set to open for subscription today (September 21). Mangalam Alloys IPO will close on Sept 25. Mangalam Alloys Limited IPO price is fixed at Rs 80 apiece. Mangalam Alloys Limited shares will list on the NSE SME platform with the tentative listing date of October 5

“The daily momentum indicator still has a positive crossover, however we shall assign more weightage to the price action and expect the momentum to align with the price action sooner rather than later. In terms of levels, 19,840 – 19,800 is the crucial support zone while 20,050 – 20,100 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

“Nifty concluded below the crucial 20,000 mark after a span of one and a half weeks, indicating a discernible presence of selling pressure. It is imperative to closely monitor the downside levels, particularly the 19,800 mark, as a breach could potentially trigger a substantial selling spree. On a more optimistic note, Nifty encounters resistance in the range of 20,050 to 20,150 on the upside… a prudent approach would be to adopt a stock-specific strategy, with the midcap space offering discernible opportunities, as evidenced by its resilient performance amid the broader market decline,” said Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking

“Bank Nifty has also entered correction mode. It was unable to break the previous swing high which was a sign of weakness. On the downside the Bank Nifty can drift towards 45,070 – 44,930 where support in the form of the 50% fibonacci retracement level and the 20 day moving average is placed respectively. Considering the sharp fall a pullback is possible however we expect it to be sold into and that should be the ideal trading strategy from short term perspective,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is set to launch in India today (September 21) after its debut in Europe. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo price will be Rs 24,999

Public sector OMCs including BPCL, IOCL and HPCL revise their petrol price and diesel price daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Petrol and diesel prices remained stable today

Find out More..

source