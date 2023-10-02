Rangers Agree to Terms with Mac Hollowell | New York Rangers – NHL.com

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Mac Hollowell on a one-year contract.

Hollowell, 24, spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 13 assists in 18 games with them. He skated in six games for the Maple Leafs last season as well after making his NHL debut on November 23 at New Jersey, notching two assists and a plus-3 rating.

In five seasons at the AHL level, all with the Marlies, the Niagra Falls, Ontario native has amassed 10 goals and 51 assists for 61 points in 124 games. His AHL career-highs across the board came in 2021-22 when he posted five goals and 21 assists for 26 points and a plus-10 rating in 45 games.

The 5-9, 170 pound blueliner played five seasons for the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) prior to turning pro, compiling 42 goals and 141 assists for 183 points in 259 games. As an assistant captain during the 2018-19 campaign, he posted the most goals (24) and most points (77) by an OHL defenseman that season and was named to the OHL First All-Star Team.

Hollowell was originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round, 118th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

