2022 GMC Hummer EV Wrecked by Clueless YouTuber After Only 9 … – The Drive

“I totaled it, the frame’s definitely bent,” he said after trashing his Hummer on its very first jump.

_JamesGilboy

jamesgilboy

Considering the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 weighs a solid 9,000 pounds, it was only a matter of time before someone found out what that weight does when it comes down hard. A YouTube vlogger recently found out when he ruined his truck within minutes of taking delivery. He’s a twit, and it puts a nasty taste in my mouth to give him the attention he seeks, though his mistakes serve as an example of the limitations of supposedly super-capable electric pickup trucks.

This lesson comes courtesy of not-so-bright-idea-haver Edmond Mondi, who you may know from the video of a Hummer EV rocketing full-throttle toward stationary traffic. That video may have been filmed in the process of making the introductory vlog for ownership of Mondi’s new Hummer EV, which he uploaded to YouTube last Wednesday. In this video, he goads a couple of his employees—the people who made him able to afford it in the first place—into riding along on his test drive. Ominously, he has to coax one along by promising: “I’ll give you a raise if I do anything stupid.” You can probably tell where this is going.

Predictably, Mondi immediately performs a launch in full-power WTF Mode, with his assistant keeping the camera on the back-seat passengers to film their discomfort. Karma gets its moment later when Mondi drives his truck onto an unpaved area at speed, where his cameraman calls out a large dip in the road. Mondi misses it and sends his Hummer sailing into it hard enough for the impact to cripple the vehicle.

Getting out to survey the damage, the group notices a red-orange puddle, apparently coolant from the visibly bashed-in radiator. Walking around the truck, they observe the right rear wheel is out of sorts—the Hummer’s rear-wheel steering is clearly broken. The damage resembles that seen on the first Hummer EV listed on Copart, and Mondi uses that truck in his video’s thumbnail, though they don’t seem to be the same truck. Mondi appears based in Las Vegas, not Florida, and his truck doesn’t have the body damage of the Copart Hummer.

It does still have body damage though, as the hood and front driver-side fender are visibly misaligned. It’s probably for that reason that Mondi speculates, “I totaled it, the frame’s definitely bent.” In all, Mondi claims he made it some nine miles and 20 minutes into ownership before trashing his Hummer EV.

Again, while I hate to give this kind of person a signal boost (especially if they’re rich and reckless enough to flush six figures down the toilet without much disappointment), this incident shows the limitations of GM’s “supertruck.” There’s no hiding from the physics of 9,000 pounds; you’re gonna break something if you come down wrong. Or, as the saying goes: The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

