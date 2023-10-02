7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in September 2023 – Collider

Some of the best movies from actors like Matt Damon and Clive Owen await in this month’s streaming recommendations.

Image via Universal

From one of the best baseball movies ever made to stellar recent dramas from the past couple of years, this month brings with it a whole new list of movies you can peruse on Prime Video. Whether you're looking for dynamic character studies or a modern action classic, there's something here for everyone.

Available on: September 1

Director: Gil Junger | Run Time: 97 min | Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

We begin with the modern retelling of Shakespeare to end them: 10 Things I Hate About You. The film stars the late Heath Ledger asPatrick, a bad boy who enjoys making singing confessions on the stairs of stadiums and is also actually a good boy underneath it all. Alongside him is Julia Stiles as the sharp-witted Kat who initially wants nothing to do with Patrick despite his attempts to woo her. As the two navigate high school in the Seattle area (a bit of creative license as the iconic building itself is actually in nearby Tacoma), they begin to become drawn to one another. It is one of those films that shouldn't work yet still does with both Stiles and Ledger giving typically great performances. Both snarky at moments while proving to be plenty genuine at others, it is one of those fun films of yesteryear that feels sweetly sentimental every time you put it on.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: September 1

Director: Alfonso Cuarón | Run Time: 109 min | Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Not only is Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men one of the best science fiction movies of the 2000s, it is one of the best movies ever made. Taking place in the harrowing future of 2027, the world has become upended by the fact that there is no future as children can no longer be born. That all changes when the disillusioned former activist Theo Faron, played by Clive Owen in one of the best performances of his career, is tasked with escorting a pregnant woman across a hostile environment to a community where she will be safe. A feat of evocative yet efficient storytelling, the film is a rich character study just as it is a painfully poetic portrait of humanity pushed to the brink. As you get swept up in everything from the multiple arresting one-shot scenes to the strong performances from all involved, it emerges as one of the best films you could see this month or any other.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: September 1

Director: John Sayles | Run Time: 119 min | Genre: History, Drama

Cast: John Cusack, Clifton James, D.B. Sweeney

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Well, by watching the story of the game’s greatest deception that is John Sayles’ Eight Men Out. Based on Eliot Asinof's 1963 book Eight Men Out: The Black Sox and the 1919 World Series, it centers on the team that was considered to be one of the best of all time with players like "Shoeless Joe" Jackson and Claude Preston "Lefty" Williams. Immensely talented, they still are struggling to make do as most of the money they make is going to that of the team’s owner as opposed to them. Thus, when some of the players are approached by gamblers who explain how they could make more money by throwing the game, one of baseball's most infamous moments in history starts to take hold. The film remains a sharp one that is for more than just baseball fans as it shows there is perhaps no greater American pastime than that of greed and exploitation.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: September 1

Director: Sean Baker | Run Time: 88 min| Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, James Ransone

While Christmas is still over three months away, there is no better time to check out Sean Baker’s great holiday tale Tangerine. It tells the story of two friends Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) and Alexandra (Mya Taylor) who have found themselves caught up in a bit of a chaotic situation. You see, Sin-Dee has just finished a 28-day stint in jail only to come out and find that her boyfriend Chester has since cheated on her. Taking place all over the course of one day in Los Angeles, Christmas Eve to be exact, she will then enlist Alexandra to help her track him down. Shot entirely on an iPhone, it is a film that is light on its feet as it dances around different parts of the city. Both Taylor and Rodriguez are phenomenal, bringing the necessary energy to all the comedic moments that soon turn into more bittersweet ones. While the world they make their way through is an often painful one, it is a portrait of their friendship that gives the film its beating heart.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: September 1

Director: Doug Liman | Run Time: 119 min. | Genre: Action, Thrilller

Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Clive Owen

The debut film of a series that has still never been topped, The Bourne Identity is a prime example of gritty and grounded action that never misses a beat. Unexpected and endlessly exciting, each scene is constructed to provide maximum engagement with a grounded sensibility. There are wild car chases, well-choreographed hand-to-hand combat, nail-biting escape scenes, and tense shootouts. It eschews typical eccentricities to be more grounded and realistic, firmly embedding itself as one of the more gripping action films of its kind. It is a film that also delves into the loneliness and isolation of its characters, creating a deeper emotional investment in the more heightening action moments. Grounding this is a youthful Matt Damon who gives it his all and then some, drawing us into the life of a ruthless killer trying to figure out who he is once his mind has been erased. It makes for an experience that is always worth revisiting for those looking for a classic action flick.

Watch on Prime Video

Available on: September 12

Director: Vasilis Katsoupis | Run Time: 105 min. | Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Willem Dafoe

There is nothing quite like spending an entire film trapped with Willem Dafoe in a luxurious apartment as he struggles to survive and Inside, with all its faults, delivers on that. Telling a story of art, ambition, and agony, it follows Dafoe’s thief Nemo who finds himself left behind at a heist after it all goes terribly wrong. Left with limited resources, he’ll have to find a way both to survive and break out as no salvation is coming other than the one he creates for himself. The film is an endurance test by design, but it also is an oddly thrilling experience where all the small details coalesce into an art display of its own. Watch on Prime Video

Available on: September 19

Director: A.V. Rockwell | Run Time: 117 min. | Genre: Drama

Cast: Teyana Taylor, Josiah Cross, William Catlett

Premiering back at the Sundance Film Festival, A.V. Rockwell’s feature debut A Thousand and One is a portrait of a family and the often cruel city in which they live that reveals how "progress" can come at the expense of those most vulnerable. Starring a riveting Teyana Tayloras a mother who will do anything for her son, it shines most when she is the focus.

Watch on Prime Video

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Chase Hutchinson is an Authority Editor for Collider. His work has also appeared in a variety of publications including IGN, i-D, The Stranger, The Playlist, The Inlander, The Seattle Times, and The Boston Globe. He lives in Tacoma, WA (it is near Seattle, though still very much its own thing) where he works as a writer and journalist. You can find him on Twitter and Bluesky at @EclecticHutch.

source