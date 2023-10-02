"The Clearing" – Hulu Original Series' New Trailer Gives Closer Look … – Bloody Disgusting

‘Shaky Shivers’ – Fresh Out of Theaters, Horror-Comedy Hits Digital and SCREAMBOX This Month

The upcoming Hulu Original Series “The Clearing,” based on the best-selling crime thriller In The Clearing by author J.P. Pomare, unveiled a first trailer this afternoon that gives a closer look at the cult at the center of the series.

In the new trailer, one character ominously asks a child, “Are you ready for your Clearing?”

Watch it below.

“The Clearing” is created and written by Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron, with co-writer Osamah Sami, and draws inspiration from real-life cults in Australia and around the world. Look for this series to arrive next month, on May 24, 2023.

The eight-episode series is “an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future.”

Teresa Palmer (“Discovery of Witches,” Lights Out), Miranda Otto (Talk to Me, Annabelle: Creation), and Guy Pearce (Prometheus, Ravenous) lead the Australian cast that also includes Hazem Shammas (“Safe Harbour”), Mark Coles-Smith (“Mystery Road”), Kate Mulvany (“The Twelve”), and Julia Savage (“Blaze,” “Mr. Inbetween”).

The teaser highlights Palmer as the protagonist coping with trauma of her own, complicating her bid to save innocent children. Filmed across Victoria, the teaser instills a foreboding tone that promises to blur the lines between past and present and reality and nightmare. Check out the first look trailer below and images of Miranda Otto as a cult leader.

Pomare’s source novel drew inspiration from a real-life cult known as “The Family,” which was active in Victoria from the ’60s through the ’90s and one of the few founded by women. That it preyed upon children means we can likely expect this Hulu Original Series to get very dark.

“The Clearing” is directed by Jeffrey Walker (“Young Rock,” “Lambs of God”) and Gracie Otto (“Seriously Red,” “Bump,” “Deadloch”).

Hulu premieres the first two episodes of the eight-episode psychological thriller on May 24, 2023, with subsequent episodes to follow every Wednesday.



The historic city of New Orleans also happens to be one of the most haunted and rich in supernatural folklore. That makes it the perfect setting for “Fright Krewe,” an animated gateway horror series from creators/executive producers Eli Roth and James Frey. The 10-episode inaugural season charms for its adolescent spin on Voodoo, folklore, and a demonic ancient prophecy that’s never quite as scary as high school.

Soleil (Sydney Mikayla) loves New Orleans for its open embrace of all things spooky. That love also means she’s a bit of an outsider at school. Soleil is comfortable as a loner, but that changes when an ancient prophecy gets triggered by the awakening of a dormant demon. Soleil, along with fellow peers Maybe (Tim Johnson Jr.), Missy (Grace Lu), Stanley (Chester Rushing), and Pat (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), is tasked by Loa spirits with the job of saving the city. Armed with powerful new gifts from the spirits, the teens must band together to take down the demonic new threat causing unrest in the city. If only they could get along.



DreamWorks Animation (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Bad Guys) captures the vibrancy of New Orleans in animated form as “Fright Krewe” doles out a ton of exposition on the city’s supernatural underbelly. It’s not just Voodoo and its prominent figures that are represented here, but ghosts, vampires, Rougarous, and much more. Roth and Frey keep it easily accessible and digestible for its target audience by layering the dense mythology with the core group’s awakening of powers. While there is an overarching good versus evil mystery here, it’s less “Scooby-Doo” and more “Captain Planet and the Planeteers”: Spooky Edition.

The fivesome’s attempts to navigate and control their budding abilities provide the bulk of the interpersonal conflicts, which only exacerbates their pre-existing high school hierarchy dynamics. For the fiery Missy and rebelliously stubborn Soleil, their disruptive back-and-forth offers the most engagement, not just for character arcs but infectious complications for the paranormal madness brewing in the French Quarter. None of the supernatural elements are as terrifying as the ruthlessness of high school, though.

The 10-episode season moves at a brisk pace, keeping the momentum chugging along with a variety of monster-of-the-week episodes that pause long enough to land an emotional beat where needed. It’s further helped by the embrace of Nola folklore, with the werewolf-like Rougarous threatening to steal the series. Ultimately, it’s that distinct mythology and the lively voice cast that elevates an otherwise by-the-numbers animated series aimed at a young teen audience.



“Fright Krewe” has it all: the archetypical roles, evil machinations and betrayals, and the familiar structure of a Hero’s journey. That means that seasoned horror fans won’t necessarily find any narrative surprises in store, but Roth and Frey offer plenty of charm in the form of these plucky teens and the reverent love of folklore and horror on display. But this also means that “Fright Krewe” effectively serves as a worthwhile introduction to horror for its target demographic. There are stakes, poignant themes of grief, monsters galore, and teens behaving like authentic teens, albeit in animated form.

The inaugural season operates as an accessible introduction to this weird, specific world of good and evil. It ends on a note that teases the potential for a more robust and complex story in subsequent seasons. “Fright Krewe” offers enough supernatural charm, heart, and whimsy to endear Soleil and her friends to viewers, hoping to see their ascension to full hero in the future.

“Fright Krewe” premieres October 2 on Hulu and Peacock.



