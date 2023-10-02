The San Pasqual Tribe and AT&T Expand Fiber Network – AT&T Newsroom

ESCONDIDO, Calif., August 29, 2023

Our super-fast internet speeds will be available to locations on San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians’ Tribal lands to serve residential and small businesses.

Continuing our efforts to connect more California communities to broadband, AT&T* and the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians announced an agreement to expand AT&T’s fiber network to serve residential and small business locations throughout San Pasqual Band Tribal land.

Today, the San Pasqual Tribe and AT&T will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on new deployment of AT&T Fiber to more than 500 customer locations in Valley Center, Calif., on the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians’ Tribal land. These new locations are in addition to the more than 2.9 million customer locations across California that currently have access to AT&T Fiber.

The San Pasqual Reservation is a thriving community of over 1,500 residents. Expanded economic opportunities that include Valley View Casino and other tribal business ventures have helped to improve the lives of Tribal Members and their descendants. The inspiring revival of the Reservation can be seen in well maintained roads, modern Tribal government buildings, and in the overall well-being of the residents.

“Delivering reliable, high-speed internet service to our Tribal community is very important for us,” said Chairman Stephen Cope of the San Pasqual Tribe. “We are excited to work with AT&T to bring broadband connectivity and help bridge the digital divide on our Tribal lands.”

This collaborative effort with the San Pasqual Tribe illustrates how AT&T is working with Tribal leaders, local governments and community groups to expand access and increase broadband adoption in communities across the Golden State to provide new opportunities for students and families. The expanded network will give the Tribal community access to super-fast internet speeds up to 5-Gigs.1

For millions of families and students across the country, lack of connectivity is the harsh reality of the digital divide and unfortunately, Native Americans on Tribal lands are among those least connected to high-speed Internet.

AT&T is committed to connecting more Californians to reliable, high-speed internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month (up to $75 a month on qualifying Tribal lands2) to reduce the cost of internet service and can be applied to AT&T Fiber, where available. Or use it toward Access from AT&T, offering speeds up to 100Mbps for $0 after the ACP benefit is applied. After confirming ACP eligibility, those who qualify can go to att.com/getacp or call us at 866-986-0963 to sign up for service. Have your ACP application ID handy.

“Our work with the San Pasqual Tribe is another example of the efforts we’re making to broaden the reach of our broadband service and deliver ultra-fast internet in California,” said Marc Blakeman, President, AT&T California. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to narrowing the digital divide in our underserved communities, so that families have access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.”

Our work to help close the digital divide doesn’t stop here. As part of the AT&T Connected Learning® initiative, we made a nationwide commitment to address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption in underserved communities. We launched initiatives such as AT&T Connected Learning Centers® to help narrow the gap by investing in connectivity, technology, digital literacy and learning tools to help today’s students succeed, inside and outside of the classroom.

To date, we’ve opened five Connected Learning Centers in California, including one at the Rincon Education Center in San Diego County that nearby Tribal communities access and use.

From 2020-2022, AT&T invested more than $8.6 billion in its wireless and wireline networks in California to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities. That investment has increased reliability, coverage and overall performance for residents and businesses. It’s also improved critical communications services for California’s first responders using the FirstNet network.

AT&T Fiber, now delivering speeds of up to 5-Gigs1, is truly internet that upgrades everything by offering consumers consistently fast speeds3 paired with network reliability. For more information and to check availability for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber from 300 Mbps up to 5-Gigs, visit att.com/getfiber. For additional details regarding our Access from AT&T program, please check out att.com/access.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Limited availability in select areas. Speeds based on wired connection. Actual speeds may vary. Single device wired speed maximum 4.7Gbps. For more info, go to www.att.com/speed101.

2 Terms, conditions & restrictions apply.

3 Based on wired connection to gateway.

*About San Pasqual Tribe

The history of the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians had its beginnings thousands of years ago. The Kumeyaay people are indigenous to a wide area of southern California and northern Mexico that spans, what is today, San Diego and Imperial counties as well as northern Baja California. Evicted from their ancestral village near San Pasqual Valley in the late 19th Century, many descendants of the Kumeyaay- Ipai band began returning to the area in the late 1950’s to settle on the San Pasqual Reservation.

Today, the San Pasqual Reservation is a thriving community of over 1,500 residents. Expanded economic opportunities that include Valley View Casino and other Tribal business ventures have helped to improve the lives of Tribal Members and their descendants. The inspiring revival of the Reservation can be seen in well maintained roads, modern tribal government buildings, and in the overall well-being of the residents. Revenue from the Casino funds other municipal services including fire protection, Tribal police patrols, housing services, and educational programs. The San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians continues to seek the enrichment and advancement of its citizens and future generations while honoring culture and traditions of the past.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

