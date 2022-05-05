Google Pixel 7 news and rumors – BGR

The Google Pixel 6 represented a big shift in direction for Google. The phone is the first to offer a Google-designed chip, in the new Tensor chip, plus it offers some incredible camera features, and more. But while Google has been building phones for a long time, the Pixel 6 is still a first-gen product in Google’s big new smartphone push. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, could be a truly amazing phone.

The Pixel 6 is still a relatively new phone, and as such, it will probably be a while before we see the Pixel 7. That said, we have already started hearing rumors about the upcoming device, and we’re pretty excited to see exactly how it turns out.

Want to learn more? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 so far. Alternatively, if you’re more interested in the current-generation phones, check out our full Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reviews.

Google may have accidentally leaked its own next-gen smartphones. The Android 13 beta has revealed that Google is working on two Pixel phones with the codenames ‘Cheetah’ and ‘Panther.’ These are said to refer to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The leak also revealed some new hardware for the devices. According to the code, the devices will sport Google’s “GS201” processor, which is a step up from the GS101 processor included in the Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 6 boasts a radical new design, with a camera bar across the back of it, and that classic Pixel two-tone design in a number of stunning colors. We don’t necessarily expect the Pixel 7 to completely do away with that look, but it will still likely look a little different from the Pixel 6.

According to leaked renders of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from OnLeaks, the devices will look pretty similar to the previous generation. That said, the rear camera bar may be better integrated into the phone’s frame, which could be somewhat inspired by the Galaxy S21 series. We’ll have to wait and see if these renders end up being real.

One of the biggest changes to the Pixel series with the Pixel 6 came in the form of the new Tensor chip. The new chip focuses on artificial intelligence, and helps give the Pixel 6 a super smooth feel, despite not being quite as fast as the latest Apple or Qualcomm chips in benchmarks. The Pixel 7 may take Tensor performance to the next level though. The new chip is said to have the model number GS201, and there’s no word yet on exactly what kind of improvements it will offer over the original Tensor chip.

The camera has been arguably the most important feature of the Pixel series for a long time now, and that’s only likely to continue with the Pixel 7. The Pixel 6 added some great smart features like Magic Eraser and Face Unblur. We have no idea what kinds of cool features could arrive with the Pixel 7, so we’ll have to wait and see.

When it comes to camera hardware, we’re also not sure what to expect on the back — but there are some rumors about what we’ll get on the front. The rumors suggest that Google will do away with a hole-punch cutout, in favor of an under-display camera. This technology would use a new reflector system to rotate being in display mode and camera mode, according to a patent filed by Google.

Pixel phones have long been released around the October time frame, and that’s unlikely to change for the Pixel 7. That said, given how far away from the release we are, it could still change.

When it comes to pricing, we expect the overall price to remain similar to the Pixel 6. As with the Pixel 6, Google will likely release two phones — a Pixel 7 and a Pixel 7 Pro. That means that the Pixel 7 could come at $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro at $899.

