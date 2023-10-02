Shiba Inu Developer Finally Reveals Shibarium Release Date – CoinGape

The Shiba Inu community has been eagerly awaiting the launch of the Shibarium, Layer-2 blockchain. Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer of the popular meme coin has dropped another “MAY be soon” Shibarium release date hint that provoked a lot of mixed responses from the SHIB army.

However, the lead developer confirmed that the Shibarium beta launch is likely coming before this May, dropping several hints in the official Telegram group of Shiba Inu.

From changing his Twitter bio in January to stating that the launch does not happen “by a switch,” Shytoshi Kusama has always refused to name any particular Shibarium release date.

Now that the speculated D-Day rumors are cooled down by Shytoshi, a member of the SHIB community shared a screenshot on Twitter, which held some latest updates on the Shibarium launch date.

“Update “way before May” #SHIBARIUM IS now VERY soon! Remember to get your #BONE and #SHIB!!!” – Shiba_1Arizona @ShibaArizona

In one of the Shiba Inu community channels, Shytoshi stated that “Things are coming Way before May.”

Also Read: MicroStrategy (MSTR) And Coinbase (COIN) Shares Turns Bullish After US CPI Data

After this, the sentiment regarding the upcoming launch of the Layer-2 solution for the Shiba Inu network seems to be mixed as many investors are upset with “soon” as an answer.

Replying to @ShibaArizona, one of the community members wrote:

“What’s that supposed to mean? More fake hype! This feels so familiar…. sounds almost like the one who wanted to march on the capital with his patriots and told them he’d be right there with them. PSYCH!!! At least we now know how they felt at the time.”

This wasn’t it, many people are now calling Shibarium as “Soonbarium” and they also think Shiba Inu will witness a massive price dump if this continued any further.

Also Read: MicroStrategy (MSTR) And Coinbase (COIN) Shares Turns Bullish After US CPI Data

Shiba Inu price rallied nearly 5% after the US CPI data release, with the price currently trading at $0.0000127. The 24-hour low and high are $0.00001206 and $0.00001293, respectively. Furthermore, the trading volume has increased massively after the CPI data.

Meanwhile, Shibarium’s gas token BONE is trading at $1.37, down 8.80% in the last 24 hours. The token is consolidating after hitting a high of $1.508 today.

Also Read: Bitcoin Price Likely To Hit $25K After US CPI Data, Here’s Why

MicroStrategy (MSTR) And Coinbase (COIN) Shares Turn Bullish After US CPI Data

Bitcoin (BTC) Reversal After U.S. CPI Data Set To Trigger $25K?

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

Close

source