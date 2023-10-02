Crypto Firm Luxor Starts Marketplace for Bitcoin Mining Machines – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Romaine Bostick breaks down the day's top stories and trading action leading into the close.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine "Bloomberg Businessweek".
Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.
Drag on Oil Demand in China and US Is Limiting Rally, Citigroup’s Morse Says
Ally Financial Starts Job Cuts With Less Than 5% of Staff Affected
Powell Says Fed Seeks Strong Labor Market Over a Sustained Period
Barr Says Fed Likely At or Very Near Sufficient Restrictive Rate
Home Prices in Canada Are Too Rich for Higher Rates, Ex-Central Banker Says
Goldman Staffer’s Path From Ethics Award to Insider Trading Case
Blue Apron Gets a Buyout Premium, But First It Had to Lose 99%
Sequoia’s Botha Says Venture Capital Firm Is Focusing on AI Apps After OpenAI Success
What do US Spies Do? Don’t Ask America’s Espionage Chiefs
Microsoft CEO Says Google Search Dominance to Give It AI Edge
Sequoia’s Botha Says Venture Capital Firm Is Focusing on AI Apps After OpenAI Success
Character.AI in Early Talks for Funding at More Than $5 Billion Valuation
AI Marketing Startup Jasper’s CEO to Be Replaced With Ex-Dropbox President
Sunak’s Indecision Puts Tory Rivals on Edge Ahead of UK Election
Algeria Says Niger’s Coup Leaders Accept Its Offer to Mediate
Carlyle Is Dismantling US Consumer Investing Team in Buyout Shift
Swedish Pension Fund Hit by SVB Fallout Sees Departure of Chairman
Taylor Swift Sparks DraftKings Betting Boost on Rumored NFL Beau Travis Kelce
Kevin Porter barred from Houston Rockets after domestic violence arrest in New York
SBF’s Defense Will Be Tough
Musk’s Tesla Problem Isn’t About Idle Factories
Nobel for mRNA Vaccine Shows Power of Perseverance
With Banks Offering 5% Returns, Financial Advisers Fight Irrelevance
A Nobel Laureate Offers a Biting Critique of Economics
Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors
Texas Politics Are Making It Harder to Hire Professors at Rice University
Scholz Says Germany Won’t Let Refugee Crisis Get Out of Control
EU Climate Commissioner-Designate Vows to Continue Green Shift
NYC Subway Flood-Protection Projects Are Behind Schedule, Audit Says
Austin Wealth Boom Expands Health Care for Poor Seeking Relief
This Brooklyn Waterfront Revival Aims for the Sweet Spot
NYC Flooding Renews Calls for Safer Basement Apartments
Ether-Futures ETFs Are Making Their US Debut in Industry Victory
Ex-SoftBank Executive Sets Up Stablecoin to Dodge High Inflation
Influential US Crypto Industry Leaders Say SEC Overstepped with Binance Allegations
Crypto-mining services firm Luxor Technologies said Wednesday it has launched a trading platform for Bitcoin mining machines.
The first “request-for-quote” marketplace will allow users to create requests and negotiate on price directly, attempting to improve both transparency and liquidity in the secondary market.
Crypto Firm Luxor Starts Marketplace for Bitcoin Mining Machines – Bloomberg
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world