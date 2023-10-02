Binance Coin Price Prediction – BNB is Ready to Bounce Back in … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight

Even though 2023 seemed like it wouldn’t bring any spectacular changes right off the bat, the crypto market showed us yet again that we can “expect the impossible”.

All of the major altcoins started seeing solid increases, with Bitcoin leading the pack.

But there’s one more token that’s been having a spectacular performance – Binance Coin (BNB)

It has managed to break the $300 mark for the first time since the FTX crash in November of 2022.

Which makes us all wonder – is BNB ready to bounce back in 2023 and will it be able to match the return of investment potential of Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG), FightOut (FGHT), RobotEra (TARO), and C+Charge (CCHG)?

There is a rising concern among investors about the transparency of major crypto exchange platforms, mainly due to last year’s fall of the FTX exchange. This puts the world’s largest exchange’s native token, Binance Coin, right in the spotlight

Binance is trying to repair the damage done by the FTX, by demonstrating transparency and clarity.

Besides their best efforts to recuperate from the disastrous 2022, Binance Coin still lost over 50% of its ATH value from May 10th, 2021 ($686.31) and has struggled throughout the whole year to break the $350 resistance.

On January 15th, Binance Coin successfully broke the $300 target, which was caused by Bitcoin’s sudden bullish rally.



Industry analysts seem to agree on one thing – Binance will have tremendous growth in 2023

BNB could bring some phenomenal returns in 2023 according to numerous analysts and prediction platforms, but the following tokens might just be able to outperform it

Meta Masters Guild is a new player on the P2E crypto block that’s looking to revolutionize this niche by focusing on mobile-only Web3 games.

By concentrating on creating multiple mobile-only games all within one eco-system, MEMAG is addressing the main problem of the P2E sector – players getting bored of a game, and destroying the token.

There are quite a few games announced, like Meta Kart Racers, Meta Masters World, and NFT Raid.

At the heart of MEMAG ecosystem is its native utility token $MEMAG, which will be used as a primary currency for all activities within the platform.

Now is the best time to get in on this Meta frenzy, seeing as it is now on presale and according to industry analysts, this P2E project could easily bring 30-60x ROI once it goes live.

FightOut is a new Move-to-Earn project that has taken this crypto space by a storm.

For starters, it offers cool features like personalized workouts and dietary regimes created by world-famous trainers. Every user gets a specially tailored regime depending on his body weight, height, and other criteria.

Additionally, every user will get his own soulbound NFT that will mirror user’s progress in real life.

However, the game changer that developers prepared comes in Q4 of 2023. A real-life gym chain will be opened across the globe. In FGHT gyms, players will be able to use top-notch equipment and participate in live PvP contests!

The whole M2E space is talking about FGHTs incredible features and how it will probably boom in value in the next year!

You can get FGHT tokens at a discounted price due to the ongoing presale, so hurry up and maximize your profits.

Have you ever thought about what would life on our planet would look like if AI and robots were to take over control?

RobotEra, a new P2E Metaverse project has managed to give you a very close simulation of that and it uses Metaverse, NFT, and blockchain technology to provide players with the ultimate robot universe experience.

You need a robot NFT avatar to explore the planets and do tasks such as mining, trading, and networking.

TARO will be used as a primary currency for all of the many activities within the Metaverse.

Due to its ongoing presale, you can grab your first batch of TARO for a very small price. And crypto experts suggest that it probably never be this low again!

We are witnessing a revolution in mainstream transportation, with new electric vehicles coming out every day! And with that rise in popularity, a new opportunity opened up in a blockchain universe, that no one has taken advantage of… until now.

C+Charge is a new green crypto that works as a peer-to-peer payment mechanism that leverages NFTs and carbon credits to provide many benefits to EV drivers.

The developers are creating a mobile app that will include many useful features, such as waiting line information, charger availability, and more.

Drivers will be incentivized to charge their pets on wheels at many pre-defined charging stations and will be rewarded with carbon credits that they will later utilize with CCHG.

Due to its innovative features and clever use of a blockchain, experts are predicting C+Charge to explode in value by Q3 2023.

The creators of the world’s most famous NFT project BAYC, launched the infamous APE token in early 2022 and it’s been a massive success even despite the bear market.

And now in 2023 with a lot of exciting features announce, we can possibly see APE quadruple in value.

Binance’s native token BNB has had a prosperous couple of weeks undeniably and investors are swarming to it like honey.

With BTC leading the way towards a green trading line and new use cases announced for BNB in the upcoming months, we can definitely expect some big returns in the long run.

However, you shouldn’t expect some massive returns in a short time. If that’s what you’re interested in, you should check out some hot presales like MEMAG, FGHT, TARO, and CCHG.

