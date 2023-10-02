This iPad Air just dropped to $800 on Amazon – ZDNet

Most Popular

Apple is dominating the tablet industry, much like they do in the phone and smartwatch markets as well, and if you want to add a tablet, you can for a lower price right now. ThisiPad Air 10.9-inch model with cellular capabilities can be purchased for $800 while its non-cellular counterpart sees a $679 price-tag. While both of these feature 256GB of memory, the only difference is in their wireless connectivity features.

An Apple M1 chip, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, and 5G cellular capabilities highlight some of the major features on this 5th-generation iPad Air. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display makes it a perfect tablet for streaming, gaming, working as it is compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s tablet lineup has a wide range of prices and capabilities.

The days of the home button and front camera taking up space on the screen are long-gone. Now, the Touch ID reader is located in the top button rather than the home button in prior iPads. This unit’s all-screen design features an antireflective coating, True Tone, and P3 wide color.

Read the review: iPad Air (2022) review: I almost regret buying my iPad Pro

While this unit doesn’t feature the newly-designed M2 chip, the M1 chip in this iPad Air allows for 60% faster performance, and 2x faster graphics than the previous generation. That means Apple has truly made an iPad for everyone with this 5th-generation iPad Air and you can get it for $100 on Amazon now. Be sure to add some accessories with our best recommendations.

