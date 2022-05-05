Connect with us

Science

Space animation showing the size of objects in our solar system - Socialpost
Advertisement

Science

Combining crops and solar panels is allowing Kenya to 'harvest the sun twice' - FreshPlaza.com

Science

May skies offer a total eclipse of the moon and more - KTAR.com

Science

The New Space Race to the Moon Is Really About Going to Mars And Beyond - The Daily Beast

Science

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Makes Surprising Discoveries - NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Science

Space animation showing the size of objects in our solar system – Socialpost

Published

12 seconds ago

on

wp header logo 2632

Socialpost
Complete News World
Objects in our solar system not only have completely different sizes, but also move at different speeds. This animation by British astronomer James O’Donoghue shows how large the planets are and how fast they rotate with respect to each other.
The smallest celestial bodies include the Moon, Pluto, and Ceres, a dwarf planet that orbits the Sun in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
Then come Mercury, Mars, Venus and Earth. While Mars and Earth rotate rapidly on their axes, Venus and Mercury move very slowly on their axis, Venus is the only planet that takes longer to orbit alone than to orbit the Sun.
It continues with the two blue ice giants Neptune and Uranus. But even these look like ping-pong balls versus the size of Saturn and Jupiter – the Earth is as small as a marble.
Compared to the Sun, the giant planets also shrink into small, manageable bodies. Earth can hardly be made compared to our star.
“Total coffee aficionado. Travel buff. Music ninja. Bacon nerd. Beeraholic.”
Your email address will not be published.




source

Advertisement
Related Topics:

He is well known among his circle for his incredible attraction towards smartphones and tablets. Charles is a python programmer and also a part-time Android App developer.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement