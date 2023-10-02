iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus OLED Panel Orders To Be Handled By Samsung, As BOE Once Again Fails To Pass Apple’s Stringent Quality Tests – Wccftech

The Chinese display maker BOE was expected to obtain approval from Apple and start supplying iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus OLED panels this year. The technology giant has attempted to add more manufacturers to its supply chain in a bid to reduce dependency on the likes of Samsung, along with commanding greater price negotiations, but the latter will have to come to the rescue once again, according to the latest report, as BOE has failed in the quality control phase.

With Apple’s ‘Wanderlust’ event about to start in a few hours, ETNews reports that instead of BOE, Samsung will undertake responsibility and mass produce panels for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The exact reason for BOE getting rejected by Apple again has not been clarified in the report, but this recent turn of events may either force the iPhone maker to start searching for an alternative or commence an investigation into what problems the Chinese manufacturer keeps running into. One industry official provides the following statement concerning the future of BOE.

“It is unclear whether BOE will receive quality approval within the year and there will likely be very little allocated volume this year, so it is understood that Samsung Display is in fact in charge of both general models.”

The report also states that Samsung is Apple’s only supply chain partner to supply OLED panels for all iPhone 15 models scheduled to be announced later today. LG has also joined its South Korean counterpart, but its order fulfillment will be significantly less than Samsung, supplying LTPO OLED screens for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The exact percentage of orders divided between the two companies was not mentioned in the report, but it is likely that Samsung will snare the bulk of those orders thanks to the resources it possesses.

BOE was added to the supply chain to give Apple a tighter grip on controlling its profit margins, but with the company now out of the picture, at least for now, Samsung stands to benefit greatly for the next few months.

