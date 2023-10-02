What Is Notion AI: Waitlist, Features, And How To Use It – Dataconomy

Notion AI is the latest tool that artificial intelligence technology helps you with writing. The well-known note-taking tool Notion unveiled a new feature. The ‘Notion AI’ feature automates the creation of written content in the app, including blog posts, brainstorming ideas, to-do lists, and even literary works, using generative artificial intelligence.
Notion AI is a creative tool that can help you write, brainstorm, edit, summarize, and perform other tasks. The creators of the well-known note-taking app Notion have begun testing a new function called Notion AI that employs generative artificial intelligence to produce notes and other types of content.
Users may rapidly develop content with the new AI technologies tested in Notion, boosting productivity and creativity while preventing the dreaded writer’s block.
The new AI tool will be helpful for all users who now use the workspace platform, from creating entire blog posts to coming up with new ideas, correcting grammar or spelling, and translating entire pages.
“The truth is sometimes we all just get stuck. In those cases, Notion AI can help you write.”
The AI tool uses GPT-3 to generate. The General Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) platform is an open-source AI technology in its third iteration. OpenAI, a non-profit research organization committed to responsibly improving artificial intelligence, developed this platform for natural language processing.
According to , which gets a chance to use Notion AI before the announcement, all you have to do is tell the app what you need (a blog post, a recruitment email template, a list of excellent business books to read). The software actually develops the content in front of your eyes.
When the Verge asked to generate a list of the benefits and drawbacks of running a marathon, for instance, this is what it automatically generated:
Pros
Cons
In case you’re curious about how it writes paragraphs, here are the first three paragraphs Notion AI produced in response to Verge’s request for a blog post about “the state of the smartwatch market.”
The smartwatch industry is booming. With new products being released all the time, it’s hard to keep up with the latest and greatest. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at the state of the smartwatch industry, including the latest products and trends.
One of the latest smartwatches to hit the market is the Apple Watch Series 4. This watch has a larger display than previous models, and it also has new health features, such as the ability to take an electrocardiogram (ECG).
Another new product is the Samsung Galaxy Watch. This watch runs on the Tizen operating system, and it has a lot of features, including the ability to track your fitness and sleep.
According to The Verge, it benefits from the user being as explicit as possible about what they want, just like other generative AIs. For instance, the AI tool’s draft when the outlet asked it to create a blog post about the state of the smartwatch market listed the Apple Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Tizen. In other words, it wrote about the market’s state in 2018 rather than how it is now. Ivan Zhao, CEO of Notion, acknowledged immediately that the product is still under development.
The present status of Notion AI is “private alpha,” and no release date has been specified. Ivan Zhao, CEO of Notion and a co-founder, confirmed that the feature is currently under development.
“It can help unblock you to focus on more impactful work. It can save you time with some of writing’s most arduous moments. It can’t do everything, but it can help you be more productive. And this is only our alpha. It’ll get much better in the coming months.”
Only a private waitlist can access Notion’s new AI feature. On November 16, Notion AI will enter alpha. The Notion AI waitlist members will be given access on a first-come, first-served basis.
How to join the Notion AI waitlist is quite simple. Just follow these steps:
Follow these steps to get access to Notion AI Alpha:
Your ability to concentrate on more worthwhile work could well be helped by it. With some of the most difficult parts of writing, it can save you time. Although it has limitations, it can nonetheless make you more productive. This is merely our alpha, too. In the upcoming months, it will significantly improve.
At the time of writing, these are the Notion AI features:
Though AI would be free during alpha, future prices will probably be higher.
Check out Notion AI Program Terms to get more detailed information.
Notion is a note-taking platform created to assist members of businesses or organizations in managing their information for increased productivity and efficiency.
In 2022, it is a popular practice to use AI to optimize and improve procedures. We are delighted to see that many businesses can understand their customers’ needs, recognize market trends, and put into practice what others are afraid to.
