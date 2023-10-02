Analytics Insight
MakerDAO Price Prediction: MKR Eyes $1500; QUBE Readies to 100x By Next Bullrun
ChatGPT is an AI-driven chatbot that has been used to identify potential price patterns and see the predicted price made by numerous outlets on specific cryptocurrencies.
The tool has been effective and has provided investors and traders access to data surrounding altcoins, that while not 100% accurate, has given them the insight needed to make well-educated decisions for investment. We asked ChatGPT to predict the future for the Shiba Inu, Tradecurve, and Dogecoin cryptocurrencies to see how far they can climb.
The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency traded at $0.00000659 on June 12, 2023. In the last 30 days, Shiba Inu decreased in value by 25.6%; in the last week alone, it has been down 22.2%.
When we go over the weekly performance behind the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, its 7-day low was at $0.00000591, while its 7-day high was at $0.00000849. The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is trading 92.34% lower than its all-time high reached in October of 2021 at $0.00008616.
When we asked ChatGPT to predict the future of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, it noted that some experts believe that SHIB could reach a value of $0.00002962 by the end of 2023.
The prediction made by ChatGPt indicates that Shiba Inu could grow in value by 349.47%, or by $0.00002303. However, it is important to note that ChatGPT also noted how prices are volatile and that no prediction can be fully accurate.
Going over the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, on June 12, 2023, it traded at a value of $0.061198. Within the past 30 days, Dogecoin saw a decrease in its value by 14.8%, and in the last week alone, Dogecoin was down 14.5%. The 7-day low for the Dogecoin cryptocurrency was at $0.059254, while its high point was at $0.071619. The all-time high for Dogecoin occurred in May of 2021 when the altcoin reached $0.731578, indicating that it is now trading 91.62% lower in value.
When asked about the future value of Dogecoin, ChatGPT responded that some experts believe that DOGE could reach a value of $0.182 by the end of 2023. Based on its estimation, Dogecoin can climb in value by $0.120802 or by 197.4%.
Even though Tradecurve is one of the newest projects to enter the crypto world, it has already begun making waves. It has caused experts to predict that it will outperform most of the market and challenge the biggest trading platforms like Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken. When we asked ChatGPT to predict its value, however, the AI-driven chatbot noted that the TCRV token has already grown 50%, and that it can climb 100x when it launches, and gets listed on Tier-1 exchanges and on the Uniswap.
Tradecurve will combine the best elements of CEXs and DEXs to provide impressive functionality that users cannot find anywhere else. Through the platform, anyone can utilize their crypto balance and trade bonds, options, forex, commodities, ETFs, and other cryptocurrencies, all from a single account and without KYC requirements.
The platform has been built on top of Ethereum. Because it is decentralized, it provides a complete level of anonymity and privacy to its users while also enabling them to have custody of their private keys.
Users must open an account with a working email, connect their wallet, deposit crypto and begin trading immediately. They can then use algorithmic AI trading, high leverage starting at 500:1, and copy-trading to get the most out of their trades.
During Stage 3 of its presale, 1 TCRV token trades at $0.015, and the presale stage is already 75% complete, with over 56,840,565 tokens sold. Investors will not want to miss the opportunity to get the token during its early stages, as ChatGPT predicts a massive explosion in its value that will bring it to $1.5 at launch.
