Watch: White Sox Slugger José Abreu Continues Dominance of Cubs Hurler Kyle Hendricks With Home Run - NBC Chicago
Published

7 seconds ago

on

When Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu saw that Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks was going to be on the hill for Wednesday’s game at Wrigley Field, he likely had a little extra pep in his step, and with good reason.
Abreu came into Wednesday’s game as a career .591 hitter against Hendricks in 22 at-bats, with 13 hits and a home run, according to Swish Analytics.
Needless to say, he added to those statistics quickly, hitting a first inning home run into the basket to give the South Siders a 1-0 lead:
José Abreu put the biscuit in the basket. #ChangeTheGame | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/RGbhrRtyVM
The home run came on a changeup from Hendricks that floated over the middle of the plate, and Abreu took full advantage of the miscue on a night where the wind is blowing in at the Friendly Confines.
Abreu isn’t the only White Sox hitter with good career success against Hendricks. Josh Harrison came into the game with an 11-for-24 career mark against Hendricks, with three home runs to his credit.

