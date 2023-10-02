Google brings new Google Play update to Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 … – Notebookcheck.net

Google has released a new Google Play system update for Pixel smartphones, which rolls out separately from the company’s latest Feature Drop. The update, approximately a 50 MB download, includes several changes that should improve the overall user experience on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as older Pixel smartphones.
According to Google, the update includes a critical fix for System Management, the details of which you can find in the company’s accompanying support document. Additionally, it is now possible to lock the notification of an incoming file transfer to the screen through Nearby Share. Moreover, you can now activate audio feedback and the vibration motor to prevent missing Nearby Share requests.
Furthermore, Google has added ‘LiveOps Reporting’, which it intends people to use to report issues with in-app events, offers, and updates in real-time from the Apps & Games section of the Play Store. Google Wallet has received minor improvements too, such as a refined experience for those who send money internationally to Indian users using the recipient’s phone number via third-party services. Please see Google’s support document for more details.
