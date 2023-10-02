Why The Recent MrBeast Burger You Had Could Be Your Last – Benzinga

From sizzling patties to savory snacks, the culinary empire of YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, takes an unexpected turn — the MrBeast Burger bids farewell, leaving fans wondering whether their recent indulgence was truly the final bite.

What Happened: In a surprising turn of events, MrBeast Burger, the once-burgeoning fast food sensation, has called it quits, leaving fans to ponder the fate of their beloved burgers.

The decision came after a Twitter user probed Donaldson about the status of his burger venture, citing the absence of recent activity from the MrBeast Burger Twitter account and the deletion of the popular video titled, “I Opened A Restaurant That Pays You To Eat At It.”

The YouTuber responded, revealing the underlying reason behind the closure. MrBeast said he could not guarantee the quality of orders when collaborating with other restaurants. Additionally, the social media sensation admitted that despite the burger’s success, he has far more passion for creating snacks, leading him to focus on Feastables.

Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly

And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I’m way more passionate about 🥰

In the comment sections, while some users were disappointed that they never got to try MrBeast Burgers, others pointed out that the burgers were still available for consumption. Users also appreciated MrBeast’s decision to focus on Feastables, stating it’s “much more scalable.”

For the unversed, Donaldson started the Feastables brand primarily as a chocolate company, but it has since expanded into cookies, merchandise and more. MrBeast Burger was a ghost kitchen falling under the MrBeast umbrella that opened its first physical store in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

Why It’s Important: The latest revelation from MrBeast starkly contrasts his statements from January. At the time, he stated that he should launch an initial public offering for Feastables and MrBeast Burger, so everyday investors could “share in the growth.”

