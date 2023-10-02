Video: iPhone 14 Pro Max Thoughts One Year After Launch – MacRumors

With the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup fast approaching, MacRumors video editor Dan Barbera thought he’d take a look back at his last year (almost) using the iPhone 14 Pro Max before it’s time to move on to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max introduced the Dynamic Island for the first time, and it’s been a feature that Apple doesn’t seem to have taken full advantage of yet. It also brought the higher-end 48-megapixel camera sensor and the Always-On display.

Dan goes into depth on how the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max (used caseless!) has held up over the course of the last 11 months, what battery life is like, and how the latest feature set has worked out for him. The video provides an thoughtful retrospective on a year with Apple’s flagship iPhone as we head into ‌iPhone‌ launch season.

We’re expecting the ‌iPhone 15‌ models to come out in September as usual. The standard models won’t get much in the way of an upgrade aside from a transition to the ‌Dynamic Island‌ and a USB-C port, but we can expect slimmer bezels, faster chips, and a periscope telephoto lens for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max that will replace the 14 Pro Max. More details on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models can be found in our roundups.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

Which of Apple’s latest iPhone models is right for you?

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

3 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

4 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

4 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol

4 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source