Twitter's Super Official CEO MrBeast Takes Up New Changes … – EssentiallySports

Share this article

WhatsApp

Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

America's Favorites

Follow Us

Twitter’s changes in its interface have once again garnered adverse reactions from fans. Earlier this year when Elon Musk tried to remove blue tickmarks from legacy verified accounts, it caused a lot of unrest. Multiple celebrities like xQc and MrBeast lost their checkmarks. Although the tick mark has returned for many celebs, the former Twitter CEO is still under fire for it.

America’s Favorite Video Today

When Musk announced further changes in the social media platform, many fans jumped in to criticize him. However, MrBeast kept a neutral outlook towards this change. Furthermore, the YouTuber is trying to attempt a limit of these changes himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Recently, Elon Musk shared some changes coming to Twitter. In these changes, the users were limited to a certain amount of post views per day. The verified accounts on Twitter will be able to view 6000 posts per day. After knowing this limit, Twitter’s Super Official CEO MrBeast took it upon himself to check what was beyond this limit. He replied to Elon Musk saying, “Brb, gonna see how long it takes me to look at 6k posts.”

Brb, gonna see how long it takes me to look at 6k posts

— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 1, 2023

While MrBeast is trying to achieve the 6000 post limit, other accounts would have a rather lower limit. The unverified accounts on Twitter will be able to see 600 posts per day while new unverified accounts will be limited to 300 posts a day. Musk has attributed the “extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation” as the reasons for the changes made.

4.7k readers Last 30 min

September 29, 2023 12:04 am EDT

September 30, 2023 09:02 pm EDT

September 25, 2023 05:18 pm EDT

October 01, 2023 08:42 pm EDT

October 03, 2023 12:21 am EDT

Get instantly notified of the hottest Esports stories via Google! Click on Follow Us and Tap the Blue Star.

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“Started From the Bottom Now We’re Here”- ‘MrBeast’s Last Hope’ Goes Down the Memory Lane of the Journey From Earning $10 an Hour to Having a Net Worth of $1 Million

However, normal Twitter users have not welcomed this decision. Many fans believe that the usage of social media apps should not be limited. The fans are also speculating what will happen if the daily limit is reached. But fans will find it out soon enough with MrBeast trying to see what’s beyond the daily limit.

The Fan's Perspective

Enjoyed Your Read? Let us know how likely you are to recommend EssentiallySports to your friends!

1

2

3

4

5

Least Likely

Most Likely

Submit

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

To make things right, Twitter is gradually increasing the limit and Musk is keeping the Twitter users updated. So maybe it will take a long effort from MrBeast’s side to scroll to the end. Do you think MrBeast will be able to surpass the limit of posts per day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch this Story | Unexpected collab of MrBeast with a popular Japanese YouTuber takes fans on a cheesy adventure together

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajitesh Rawat

698 articles

Edited By: Harshita

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

All

Boxing

ESports

Formula One

Golf

NASCAR

NBA

NFL

ONE Championship

Tennis

UFC

WWE

Bodybuilding

ViralSportsMoments

Exclusives

Stories

Twitter

Youtube

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Wikipedia

Know about us

Authors

Editorial Team

Behind The Scenes at ES

Contact Us

FAQ's

Watch UFC 291

Privacy Policy

Ethics Policy

Fact-Checking Policy

Corrections Policy

Cookies Policy

GDPR Compliance

Terms of Use

Editorial Guidelines

Ownership and funding Information

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2023 | All Rights Reserved

source