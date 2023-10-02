Twitter's Super Official CEO MrBeast Takes Up New Changes … – EssentiallySports

Share this article
Twitter’s changes in its interface have once again garnered adverse reactions from fans. Earlier this year when Elon Musk tried to remove blue tickmarks from legacy verified accounts, it caused a lot of unrest. Multiple celebrities like xQc and MrBeast lost their checkmarks. Although the tick mark has returned for many celebs, the former Twitter CEO is still under fire for it.
When Musk announced further changes in the social media platform, many fans jumped in to criticize him. However, MrBeast kept a neutral outlook towards this change. Furthermore, the YouTuber is trying to attempt a limit of these changes himself.
Recently, Elon Musk shared some changes coming to Twitter. In these changes, the users were limited to a certain amount of post views per day. The verified accounts on Twitter will be able to view 6000 posts per day. After knowing this limit, Twitter’s Super Official CEO MrBeast took it upon himself to check what was beyond this limit. He replied to Elon Musk saying, “Brb, gonna see how long it takes me to look at 6k posts.”
Brb, gonna see how long it takes me to look at 6k posts
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 1, 2023
While MrBeast is trying to achieve the 6000 post limit, other accounts would have a rather lower limit. The unverified accounts on Twitter will be able to see 600 posts per day while new unverified accounts will be limited to 300 posts a day. Musk has attributed the “extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation” as the reasons for the changes made.
However, normal Twitter users have not welcomed this decision. Many fans believe that the usage of social media apps should not be limited. The fans are also speculating what will happen if the daily limit is reached. But fans will find it out soon enough with MrBeast trying to see what’s beyond the daily limit.
The Fan's Perspective
To make things right, Twitter is gradually increasing the limit and Musk is keeping the Twitter users updated. So maybe it will take a long effort from MrBeast’s side to scroll to the end. Do you think MrBeast will be able to surpass the limit of posts per day? Let us know in the comments section below.
