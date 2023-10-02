You won’t believe how much ChatGPT costs to operate – Digital Trends

A new report claims to know how much ChatGPT costs to run per day, including how much each query approximately costs. The popular text-to-speech chatbot might have set off an AI revolution in November 2022, but has proven extremely expensive to maintain.

The new report comes from Dylan Patel, chief analyst at the research firm SemiAnalysis, who says it costs approximately $700,000 per day, or 36 cents per query, to keep the chatbot up and running.

It’s so expensive, in fact, that Microsoft might be developing its own proprietary AI chips to assist in the maintenance of OpenAI’s operation of ChatGPT, according to Windows Central.

In addition to quickly hitting a 100 million active users in January, a feat that previously took tech brands years to achieve, ChatGPT has struggled with high traffic and capacity issues slowing down and crashing its servers. The company attempted to remedy this by introducing a paid ChatGPT Plus tier, which costs $20 per month, however, there is no word on how many users subscribe to the paid option.

OpenAI currently uses Nvidia GPUs to maintain not only its own ChatGPT processes, but also those of the brands with which it partners. Industry analysts expect the company will likely require an additional 30,000 GPUs from Nvidia to maintain its commercial performance for the remainder of 2023 alone.

With Microsoft as one of its primary collaborators and investors, OpenAI might be looking at the tech brand to assist in developing hardware to bring down the cost of operations for ChatGPT. According to Windows Central, Microsoft already has this AI chip in the works. Code-named Athena, it is currently being tested internally with the brand’s own teams. The chip is expected to be introduced next year for Microsoft’s Azure AI services.

There is no word on how or when the chip will trickle down to OpenAI and ChatGPT, but the assumption is that it will. The connection comes from the fact that ChatGPT is supported by Azure services. The AI chip might not fully replace Nvidia GPUs, but might help decrease the demand for the hardware, thus reducing the cost of running ChatGPT, Windows Central added.

GPT-4 — the large language model (LLM) that powers ChatGPT Plus — may soon take on a new role as an online moderator, policing forums and social networks for nefarious content that shouldn’t see the light of day. That’s according to a new blog post from ChatGPT developer OpenAI, which says this could offer “a more positive vision of the future of digital platforms.”

By enlisting artificial intelligence (AI) instead of human moderators, OpenAI says GPT-4 can enact “much faster iteration on policy changes, reducing the cycle from months to hours.” As well as that, “GPT-4 is also able to interpret rules and nuances in long content policy documentation and adapt instantly to policy updates, resulting in more consistent labeling,” OpenAI claims.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model is considered by most to be the most advanced language model used to power modern artificial intelligences (AI). It’s used in the ChatGPT chatbot to great effect, and other AIs in similar ways. But that’s not the end of its development. As with GPT-3.5, a GPT-4.5 language model may well launch before we see a true next-generation GPT-5.

Here’s everything we know about GPT-4.5 so far.

Newegg, the online retailer primarily known for selling PC components, has pushed AI into nearly every part of its platform. The latest area to get the AI treatment? Customer reviews.

On select products, Newegg is now showing an AI summary of customer reviews. It sifts through the pile, including the review itself and any listed pros and cons, and uses that to generate its own list of pros and cons, along with its own summary. Currently, Newegg is testing the feature on three products: the Gigabyte RTX 4080 Gaming OC, MSI Katana laptop, and Ipason gaming desktop.

