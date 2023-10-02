Apple TV+ expands Twitter presence with dedicated Apple Original … – 9to5Mac

Apple TV+ is expanding its social media presence by launching a new @AppleFilms account dedicated to promoting its upcoming movies from the Apple Original Films division. The launch is well-timed given that its highly-anticipated feature ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese, is making its premiere at the Cannes Festival.

Apple TV+ has given its social media presence a bit of a shake-up in recent weeks, and the launch of the film-focused account is the latest change in that process. Initially, Apple had both @AppleTV and @AppleTVPlus accounts on Twitter and Instagram, reflecting the split between the Apple TV app and Apple’s original content efforts.

But about a month ago, it retired the respective Apple TV Plus accounts and consolidated on just @AppleTV. The Apple TV Plus account on Twitter has now been renamed and rebranded to @AppleFilms.

The first official tweet from the new account references the Cannes film festival, at which ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will make its worldwide premiere this Saturday.

C'est la semaine du film. pic.twitter.com/dhVuXYn041

The renewed promotional efforts tie into the fact that Apple is planning full theatrical runs for many of its upcoming movies. For instance, the aforementioned ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will be shown in thousands of cinemas worldwide starting October 20, followed by Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ in November. The titles will then stream exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming service after their exclusive theatrical windows.

Streaming soon is documentary feature Stephen Curry: Underrated (July 21) and The Beanie Bubble (July 28).

Other upcoming projects on the Apple Original Films slate likely destined for movie theaters include the spy thriller ‘Argylle’ and war drama ‘Blitz,’ although neither has an official release date yet. Apple reportedly has a $1 billion annual budget to produce new blockbuster original movies.

