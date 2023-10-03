Best Movies Coming to Hulu in May 2023 – MovieWeb

Looking for new movies on Hulu next month? Here are some great films coming to the streaming service in May 2023.

Sometimes we are in the mood for something original. A new cinematic experience to place in the archive of our minds. Other times it is nice to kick back with something we are familiar with. Especially when it comes to our streaming services; take Hulu, for example.

Unfortunately, Hulu does not have many original movies coming in May as opposed to original television shows. Still, plenty of other films will be premiering next month. Hulu also has a good selection, packed with some classics and popular franchises.

Take a look at some of the movies that are coming to Hulu in May 2023.

Tim Burton fans are highly familiar with this film. Along with lovers of musicals. And those who are heavily intrigued by fantasy horror comedies. This 1988 film was written by Michael McDowell, Larry Wilson, and Warren Skaaren. In this film, Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident and find themselves trapped in their home, unable to leave.

They haunt their country residence for the rest of their afterlife. Not long after that, the Deetzes family buy and move into the Maitland’s home. The Maitlands attempt to scare off the Deetzes but fail in doing so. The Deetze's teen daughter Lydia seems to particularly enjoy their company. However, the Maitlands' efforts in haunting attract the mischievous spirit Beetlejuice. He wants to help the Maitlands scare the Deetzes away, but his “help” might be more than the ghosts bargain for.

A sequel to this movie is in the works by Warner Bros., not to be confused with the original canceled sequel Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. But who knows! Maybe that script will play a part in this sequel's future.

You heard it here, folks. The Hunger Games is coming to Hulu in May. Not just the first movie but also its sequel Catching Fire, and both parts of Mocking Jay. There is also a prequel book to this series titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. A prequel movie based on this book is currently in development, so it is a good idea to have a guide for the current characters to get a feel for what's to come.

This trilogy was adapted from the novel trilogy of the same titles written by Suzanne Collins. Katniss Everdeen volunteered to participate in the Hunger Games to save her younger sister from that travesty. The Hunger Games is essentially a game of hunting and survival, with the last person standing winning for their District.

Throughout the franchise/series, what starts as a game turn into a revolution, with Katniss being the icon of that revolution.

This movie is both a classic and underrated fantasy animated film. This 1982 cinematic masterpiece was based on the 1968 novel of the same name written by Peter S. Beagle. He also wrote the screenplay for the movie. This movie is about a female unicorn who learns she is the last of her kind via two hunters and a butterfly.

According to them, a malevolent entity called the Red Bull has herded the other unicorns to the ends of the earth. The last unicorn sets out on a journey to find the remains of her family. The unicorn goes through many trials and challenges to find her kind, even getting transformed into a human by the enemy.

As she experiences mortality for the first time, she learns the importance of things like love and regret.

Calling all sports fans! Or, in this specific case, basketball fans. This Hulu movie (set to premiere on Disney+ in international territories) is a remake of the 1992 film of the same name. Jack Harlow will play one of the leading roles, which will already be worth even the slightest peek. White Men Can’t Jump is about a former basketball star named Jeremy whose career comes to a screeching halt due to game-related injuries.

He meets another basketball player named Kamal, who was once a promising player until he derailed his future basketball career. At first, these two ballers seem like opposites. But they realize they have much more in common than they think, with personal struggles, financial troubles, and juggling strained relationships.

This animated film was supposed to be released in 2021 under a different name. But it was delayed due to 2023 after a couple of years of extended production. This also included changing the movie title to Mummies. This film is about three mummies who embark on a journey from the Underworld in search of an old, valuable ring that belonged to an Ancient Egyptian royal family.

These mummies end up in present-day London, where they learn that the ring was stolen by a greedy and ambitious archaeologist named Lord Carnaby. While the mummies are trying to retrieve this ring, they also learn to adapt to 21st-century London through various moments of culture crashes. While not the most popular or well-known movie, it is still a cute watch for children.

These films are just the appetizer before the meal of movies. Popcorn will be a necessity throughout May. A complete list of everything coming to Hulu in May 2023 can be found right here.

