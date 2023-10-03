Netflix Added 57 New Movies and Series for May 1st, 2023 – What's on Netflix



Full list of the six new series and 51 new movies added to Netflix for May 1st

by Kasey Moore

Published on May 1st, 2023

Above Suspicion – Picture: Lionsgate

Happy first of the month, and today, Netflix is treating US subscribers to close to 60 new releases with plenty of old and newer movies, plus a sprinkling of new kids’ series. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending for May 1st, 2023.

Today kicks off a brand new month of new releases, so if you want the rundown on everything coming up throughout the month, check out our May 2023 preview here.

While we’ll not even scratch the surface of what’s been added, here are three titles we’ll begin watching now!

As you can find in our What to Watch section, these are all the movies we’ve given the “Must Watch” label to from today’s selection.

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Japanese

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott

Runtime: 25 min

If you’re not a big anime fan but want to dive into the genre, we’d recommend doing so with Demon Slayer, which is undoubtedly one of the most popular in the genre of all time.

Here’s what you can expect from the series if you haven’t checked it out yet:

“After a demon attack leaves his family slain and his sister cursed, Tanjiro embarks upon a perilous journey to find a cure and avenge those he’s lost.”

The show’s fourth season is currently airing and will eventually head to Netflix, but you will have a long wait.



For an expanded look at what’s new on Netflix today, check out our new on Netflix hub, which has trailers, posters, and lots more information on each title, including their ratings on Metacritic, Rotten Tomatoes, and IMDb.

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know down in the comments down below.

