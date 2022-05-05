5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.5 Update – Gotta Be Mobile

Published

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 15.5 update for iPhone and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of its official release later this year.

iOS 15.5 is a milestone upgrade which means the firmware will likely bring more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. It should deliver new features as well.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 15.5 release date yet so it’s unclear where the firmware will officially arrive. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.

With iOS 15.5 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major iOS 15 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iOS 15.5 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 15.5 release date and release time, information about the iOS 15.5 beta, and more.

If you want to start using iOS 15.5 on your iPhone you can do so right now.



Apple’s pushed the iOS 15.5 beta to developers which means those enrolled in the company’s developer program can download a pre-release version of the firmware right now.

The company’s also pushed the iOS 15.5 beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. A developer account requires an annual fee while the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID.

Before you download the iOS 15.5 beta, note that pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the iOS 15.5 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 15.4.1. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware, like iOS 15.4, is closed.

Apple is currently on iOS 15.5 beta 4.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 15.5 release date so it’s unclear when the software will roll out.

As of right now we expect the official release to come sometime in May ahead of WWDC 2022 in early June. Apple will announce iOS 16 during its keynote on June 6th.

For more about the iOS 15.5 release date, check out our guide.

We don’t have an official iOS 15.5 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the date it chooses.

The official version of iOS 15.5 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Apple will also release iOS 15.5 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new iOS 15.5 beta releases, or the official version of iOS 15.5, right away.

Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) almost always bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users and that’s what you should get from iOS 15.5.

Developers are digging through the iOS 15.5 beta and they’ve found a few tweaks. They include request and Send buttons in the Apple Pay section in Wallet, a rebranding of iTunes Pass in Wallet, a change to Apple Pay where it’s now called Apple Cash in the Messages app, support for apps with external purchases, Apple Pay support for Bancomat and Bancontact, and a notification for Critical Alerts in the Home app. The latest iOS 15.5 beta also blocks ‘Sensitive Locations’ for Memories in the Photos app.

It’s a relatively minor update thus far. Apple could add to, or subtract, from the iOS 15.5 beta as testing progresses and we’ll let you know if there are differences between the beta and the final release.

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 15.5 beta.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 15.5 beta. They haven’t released one for the official version of iOS 15 yet and that release may not come for awhile.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

If security is important to you, you’ll want to think about installing Apple’s iOS 15.4.1 update right away.

iOS 15.4.1 has one new security patch on board and you can read more about it over on Apple’s website. It will help protect your phone from harm.

If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple’s security site for the particulars.

If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple’s security page.

If you missed iOS 15.3, you’ll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you’re interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.

If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you’ll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple’s website.

If you missed Apple’s iOS 15.2 update, you’ll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company’s security site.

iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company’s App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.

In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple’s communication safety features for kids. You’ll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.

If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.4.1 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple’s website.

If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you’ll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.

iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you’ll be moving up from iOS 14 and you’re interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple’s security website.

Apple’s updated its website with new information about iOS 15’s batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user’s private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.

If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you’ll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.4.1 update as well.

In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.

If you’re an Apple Card user, you’ll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.

Apple’s also included a built-in authenticator that’s similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.

There’s also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.

