OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are getting Android 13 update: Here’s what’s new | Mint – Mint

OnePlus is finally rolling out Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 stable update to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users. The stable update is available for users in North America, Europe and India. Android 13 update is already available to the OnePlus 10 series phone and is finally rolling out to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro that were launched in 2021.

Announcing the rollout via a post in the official community forum, OnePlus said that the update will be available first to users who participated in the Open Beta versions, and then it’ll be gradually pushed to more users. With the new update, the firmware version on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices in India will be updated to LE2111_11.F.16 and LE2121_11.F.16, respectively.

Here’s the complete changelog

Aquamorphic Design

– Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

– Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

– Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

– Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

– Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

– Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

– Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

– Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

– Optimizes fonts for better readability.

– Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

– Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

– Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience, and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

– Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

– Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery (Supports only some apps).

– Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

– Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

– Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

– Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

– Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

– Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

– Optimizes cross-device file transfer, with more file formats and device models supported.

– Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

– Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

– Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

– Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

– Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & Privacy

– Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

– Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

– Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

– Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.

– Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision.

Performance optimization

– Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience

Gaming experience

– Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

“Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!” Click here!

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source