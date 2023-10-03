The Latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Now Supports Wi-Fi 6 – Forbes

The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max now supports the Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard.

Have you got an older 4K smart TV that still works but maybe hasn’t had its system updated for a while? I ran into this problem recently with my 40-inch Panasonic 4K HDR TV. It’s a brilliant screen and still performs well after seven years. However, it runs the old Firefox OS and I can’t recall it having been updated recently and the apps available are rather limited.

If you are in a similar situation, fortunately, there’s an easy and affordable solution. Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking protocol which offers stronger signals to more devices and at higher speeds. So, if you’ve recently switched broadband provider or bought yourself a new Wi-Fi router, now is the time to update your wireless gizmos to Wi-Fi 6. All new smartphones already use Wi-Fi 6 and it makes quite a difference to battery life.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is slightly larger than a packet of chewing gum and can either plug directly into one of the TV’s HDMI ports or one of the spare ports on a soundbar. Using the soundbar is handy if your TV’s HDMI ports are already occupied with a Blu-ray player, games console or some other device like a set-top box for Sky.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an easy way to bring an older smart TV up to date.

Setting up the new Amazon Fire TV Stick is a piece of cake. It’s virtually plug-and-play. The stick does need a power source which can either come from one of the USB A ports on your TV or the USB power supply that comes with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. There’s also a USB power cable included in the box and an HDMI extender to make attaching the stick to soundbars a little easier.

As well as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max itself, the box also includes a neat remote control with a built-in microphone for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. In addition, the remote has a power button for turning the TV on and off, plus controls for pausing, playing, skipping and replaying videos or music. There’s even a volume control and a mute button and they work with all TVs that support CEC over ARC. In addition to the controls, Amazon has included four direct access buttons for firing up Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Music.

Setting up the Fire TV Stick 4K Max if you are an existing Amazon customer just involves inputting your username and password from an existing Amazon account. If you already have a Fire TV Stick, then you can transfer the apps and settings automatically. It’s so easy to do and when I tested the Fire TV Stick 4K+ Max, all the apps for overseas TV channels automatically updated. If you have subscribed to services like Netflix, your username and password should also automatically transfer. It’s a neat process.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with a an Alexa-enabled remote control with launch keys for … [+] Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Amazon Music.

The Amazon Fire TV interface is well designed and easy to navigate. Downloading and adding extra apps is easy and there’s 8GB of storage space available, plus the processor used is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick model. The stick can stream 4K Ultra HD video with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio if you have a compatible soundbar or home theater system.

As well as using apps for streaming TV and music, the Fire TV Stick 4K+Max also offers live TV viewing, although the content will vary depending on the geographic area you live in. The Alexa function makes it easy to search and launch content using your voice and it’s possible to do more things such as checking the front door if you have an Amazon Ring camera installed using Live View Picture-in-Picture. You can also ask Alexa to check on the weather or dim the lights if you have a smart home setup.

Verdict: The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is great value for money and offers a lot of functions. The compatibility with Wi-Fi 6 is welcome and the ability to update a perfectly serviceable TV that may not have been updated makes it an ideal and sustainable solution instead of buying a new smart TV. The ability to control a TV using a single remote is a nice feature. When paired with a 4K HDR, Wi-Fi 6 and a Dolby Atmos soundbar, you have a great home cinema setup for any room.

Pricing & Availability: The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max costs £54.99 / $51.98 / €64.99.

More info: www.amazon.com / www.amazon.co.uk / www.amazon.de

Tech Specs:

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos sound.

source