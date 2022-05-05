'CODA,' Ted Lasso' continue Apple TV+'s winning streak at PGA Awards – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Shows and films on Apple TV+ are continuing to enjoy critical acclaim, with “CODA” and “Ted Lasso” picking up gongs at the Producers Guild Awards.

The 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards took place on Saturday, and with four nominations, Apple TV stood a good chance at a win. In the end, its programming secured two awards, with one being a potential good sign for Oscar success.

“CODA” won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the ceremony, reports Deadline. The historic win makes “CODA” the first film from a streaming service to win the award.

“It’s incredible,” said CODA producer Philippe Rousselet. “It really means so much coming from our peers. I think we will all agree a good movie always starts with a good story and in a world where we see the lack [of humanity] every day, I’ll take this award as a sign that there is still hope.”

The film’s win is being seen as a great sign for “CODA” ahead of Sunday’s Oscars. Using a similar preferential voting system to the Oscars, the PGA awards are considered an indicator of probable success for the Oscar’s Best Picture category.

As an indicator, the PGA award’s win matches the Oscar equivalent 22 times in the last 32 years. Since 2009, when both awards changed systems to preferential voting, there were only three occasions where the awards failed to match.

“CODA” secured three nominations of the six announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in February. It is up for Best Picture, with Troy Kotsur up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, while Sian Heder is in for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The other show to do well at the awards was “Ted Lasso,” which earned the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy for its second season.

“Ted Lasso” last saw award success during the Critics Choice Awards on March 13, gaining four wins in total to add to its growing collection of gongs.

