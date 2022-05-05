Lyreco Switzerland starts solar power production | OPI – Office Products International

Lyreco Switzerland is now generating its own solar-powered electricity at its logistics centre in Dintikon.

While the facility has been using renewable energy for the past ten years, a new photovoltaic system comprising around 3,000 solar panels began producing electricity in April. The installation – which has a service life of 30 years – can produce up to 1.1 gigawatts of electricity. About 40% will be used by Lyreco for its logistics centre, with the rest feeding into the power grid run by energy partner Romande Energie.

Lyreco’s goal is to reduce its CO2 emissions in Switzerland by 15% by 2024, using 2019 as the base figure. It said the new solar power generation is an important step in achieving this target.

Dintikon, Switzerland

