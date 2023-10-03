Critically-Acclaimed PS4 RPGs Could Be Coming to PS5 – GameRant

Recently published ratings from the Entertainment Software Rating Board hint at PlayStation 5 versions for two highly rated RPGs.

Two classic RPGs currently available on PlayStation 4 could be coming to the PlayStation 5 soon, as the ESRB has provided updated ratings for both The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4. The Legend of Heroes franchise, also referred to as the Falcom-verse, is deeply beloved within the turn-based RPG niche. Both Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 are seen as modern examples of the genre still thriving. Those two RPGs could be brought to the PS5 soon.

The Cold Steel arc of The Legend of Heroes is just one of many within the Falcom-verse. The original Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel was first released in 2013, though western localization only arrived in 2015. Episodes 2, 3, and 4 arrived in the west in 2016, 2019, and 2020, respectively, with the latter concluding the arc. Over the years, all four games were eventually released on PC, PS4, and Switch. Only the most recent entry in the Falcom-verse, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, has been released on PS5 in the west.

RELATED: Trails of Cold Steel 4 Gets Release Date for Switch and PC

Nihon Falcom may now be working to bring more of its library of turn-based RPGs to PlayStation 5, judging from a recently published ESRB rating. According to the ESRB publication, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 have both been rated for release on PS5. To be clear, whether the RPGs are launching on PS5 has not been officially confirmed.

Unfortunately, the ESRB ratings provide no further information about the potential PS5 release for the two RPGs. The ESRB rating only includes a ratings summary, referencing fantasy violence, suggestive content, and curse words. Nevertheless, PS5 being listed as a platform for both games doesn't appear to be an accident.

Fans of Nihon Falcom's Trails series have been waiting for news regarding the localization of the 2021 release The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (Trails in the Dark), the eleventh game in the series. PS5 ports for older games in the series will be a welcome surprise, if officially announced. It's unlikely the ports will receive any substantial changes, however. But there's a possibility the two games could receive a performance boost.

As for when publisher NIS America could announce these PS5 ports, or make any other Falcom-verse announcements, there's no obvious event planned. Last year there was a Falcom week at the start of October that could be held again in 2023, but that hasn't been announced yet. Fans of Nihon Falcom's RPGs will just have to anxiously wait for NIS America to reveal its plans.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 are available now on PC, PS4, and Switch.

MORE: 8 RPGs With Fighting Game Spinoffs

Source: Gematsu

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Veteran reporter and editor with over ten years of experience. Probably reading comic books.

source