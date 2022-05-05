Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day – MarketWatch

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +4.77% rallied 4.77% to $952.62 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP, +3.19% rising 3.19% to 12,964.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +2.81% rising 2.81% to 34,061.06. This was the stock’s third consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $290.87 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR TM, +1.62% rose 1.62% to $174.85, General Motors Co. GM, +3.08% rose 3.08% to $41.17, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR HMC, +2.03% rose 2.03% to $27.12. Trading volume (27.0 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 25.9 M.

