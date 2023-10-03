iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 comprehensive comparison: Check expected specs, price, and features – Editorji

Canada-India diplomatic row: Justin Trudeau says, 'not looking to escalate situation with New Delhi'

Editorji News Desk

The upcoming weeks mark significant milestones in the smartphone industry, with both Apple and Google gearing up to unveil their latest smartphones.

On one hand, the Apple iPhone 15 event is set to occur on September 12, with Apple unveiling its latest handset. On the other, the Made by Google event slated for October 4 promises to introduce us to the Google Pixel 8.

With the launches only a month apart, the age-old rivalry is ignited once more, offering consumers new options to consider in the smartphone market.

As the dates approach, the iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8 comparison is inevitable. Yet, it’s essential to note that the actual features and specifications are speculative until confirmed by the respective companies.

Exploring the Designs

Both the Apple iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8 are expected to retain the aesthetic of their predecessors, without drastic alterations.

The iPhone 15 might witness minor adjustments in its design framework, aligning with the heritage of its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Google has preemptively showcased the Pixel 8’s aesthetic through a brief preview video before the Apple iPhone 15 event.

The snippet reveals the elegant Rose variant of the Pixel 8, alongside the sophisticated Porcelain hue for the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 will also feature rounded corners and slim bezels, adhering closely to the Pixel 7’s visual language. In terms of choosing based on design, it seems it will boil down to individual preferences, with neither offering a revolutionary change.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 Display

There are murmurs regarding the display technologies both companies are incorporating into their new models.

The iPhone 15 is speculated to continue with 60Hz OLED panels, with potential enhancements in the Pro versions including higher resolution and an Always-On display feature.

In contrast, the Pixel 8 might boast a 90Hz or possibly up to 120Hz OLED display, potentially bringing an under-display fingerprint scanner into the mix.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 Specifications

As the competition heats up, both companies are gearing up to showcase advancements in the operating systems and chipsets.

The Pixel 8 is slated to operate on Android 14, harnessing the capabilities of the Tensor G3 chipset, promising enhanced AI performance and computation capabilities.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 is expected to harbor the iOS 17, powered by either the A16 bionic chipset or the newer A17 bionic chipset, depending on the model variant.

This development could mean a significant boost in performance and efficiency, providing users with a smoother and faster experience.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 camera

The camera segment, a vital part of the iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8 comparison, reveals that both smartphones are enhancing their photographic prowess.

The iPhone 15 camera is rumored to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, with additional lenses offering new capabilities in the Pro variants.

Conversely, the Pixel 8 camera might employ a new 50-megapixel Samsung sensor, complemented by a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, potentially maintaining Google’s strong position in the camera sector.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 Battery Life and Charging

In the realm of battery innovations, the iPhone 15 might usher in a new era of charging compatibility, adopting a USB-C port, allowing for uniform charging across several Apple devices.

Furthermore, the new A17 bionic chipset is projected to enhance battery efficiency substantially.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 is likely to retain its predecessor’s battery capacity while offering improved battery life thanks to the new Tensor chipset.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 Price Expectations

Pricing is a pivotal aspect of the iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8 comparison. The Pixel 8 price is speculated to maintain a competitive edge, potentially remaining below the starting price of the iPhone 15.

In contrast, rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 price suggest a possible increase, particularly for the Pro models, although the exact figures remain under wraps.

Wrap Up

As we edge closer to the respective launch dates, the iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 8 release date is a hot topic of discussion.

Both events promise to unveil exciting features and advancements, paving the way for a new chapter in the smartphone industry.

As consumers, we are left to ponder the ever-pressing question: Which is better, iPhone 15 or Pixel 8? Only time will reveal the answer, as we await official confirmations from both tech behemoths.

