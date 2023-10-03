SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches for record-breaking 16th time … – Space.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
The rocket sent 22 of SpaceX’s Starlink ‘V2 Mini’ satellites skyward.
SpaceX just set a new rocket-reuse record.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Sunday at 11:58 p.m. EDT (0358 GMT on July 10), sending 22 of SpaceX‘s Starlink satellites toward low-Earth orbit (LEO).
It was the unprecedented 16th launch for this Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, according to the company.
Related: SpaceX’s Starlink satellite megaconstellation launches in photosThe booster came back to Earth for a 16th landing as well, touching down on the deck of the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean about 8.5 minutes after liftoff.
The Falcon 9’s expendable upper stage, meanwhile, continued hauling the 22 Starlink satellites aloft. The batch is scheduled to be deployed in LEO 62 minutes after launch.
The 22 satellites are “V2 Minis,” a newer and more powerful version of SpaceX’s broadband craft. They’re actually bigger than the previous Starlink iteration, about 50 of which can fit on a Falcon 9. But they’re “mini” compared to the final V2 satellites, 1.25-ton (1.1 metric tons) spacecraft that will launch aboard SpaceX’s giant, next-gen Starship vehicle.
“V2 minis include key technologies — such as more powerful phased array antennas and the use of E-band for backhaul — which will allow Starlink to provide ~4x more capacity per satellite than earlier iterations,” SpaceX said via Twitter in February.— SpaceX rocket launches on record-setting 15th mission, lands on ship at sea (video)
— 8 ways that SpaceX has transformed spaceflight
— SpaceX Starlink satellites had to make 25,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in just 6 months — and it will only get worse
The Falcon 9 first stage that flew Sunday night last launched in December 2022. Among its 15 previous flights are Demo-2, SpaceX’s first-ever crewed mission, which sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in 2020.
The booster is not a reuse outlier; another Falcon 9 first stage has 15 flights under its belt, and a few others have launched 14 times.
Starship will take reflight to another level, if all goes according to plan. The giant vehicle, the most powerful rocket ever built, is designed to be fully reusable. And both of its stages will be capable of flying multiple times in a single day, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has said.
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 1 a.m. ET on July 9 with the new launch time of 8:36 p.m. EDT. The original launch target was July 9 at 4:36 a.m. EDT. It was updated again at 9 p.m. ET on July 9 with the new launch time of 11:58 p.m. EDT. It was updated again at 12:25 a.m. ET on July 10 with news of successful launch and rocket landing.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, “Out There,” was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
These photos of Stoke Space’s ‘Hopper’ reusuable rocket test are just amazing
SpaceX launches 22 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida (video)
Brilliant Harvest Moon, the last supermoon of 2023, wows stargazers around the world (photos)
By Sharmila Kuthunur
By Sharmila Kuthunur
By Harry Baker
By Mike Wall
By Mike Wall
By Brett Tingley
By Andrew Jones
By Keith Cooper
By Andrew Jones
By John Loeffler
By Mike Wall
Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches for record-breaking 16th time … – Space.com
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.