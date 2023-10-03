Samsung to make OLED panels with Micro Lens Array for iPhone 16 – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission.

Last updated: September 5th, 2023 at 07:40 UTC+02:00

Samsung Display has been making OLED panels for all iPhones since the iPhone X was released. All high-end iPhone models use Samsung’s OLED panels, which will continue to happen next year. In fact, it is being reported that Samsung Display will make a new type of OLED screen for the iPhone 16 series.

According to a report from The Elec, Apple is weighing on using OLED panels with MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology for the iPhone 16 lineup. OLED panels with MLA offer higher brightness and improved power efficiency, and such a screen has already been used in LG’s latest flagship OLED TVs. Both LG Display and Samsung Display have offered to make OLED panels with MLA, but Apple hasn’t made the final decision yet.



MLA panels use a layer of billions of lenses on top of the screen to reduce internal reflections and focus the direction of the light output toward the screen. This efficiently uses the existing light output and improves perceived brightness without increasing power consumption. It then leads to improved power efficiency. However, this technology can also sometimes reduce light luminance towards the sides (when looking at the screen from the sides), resulting in narrowed viewing angles.

OLED panels with MLA are also costlier, so Apple needs to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of such panels before making the final decision. Samsung has already used an MLA layer to improve the brightness of the OLED panels and supplied such panels to some Chinese smartphone brands. Apple is trying to develop and manufacture its own Micro LED screens for future iPhones to reduce its reliance on Samsung Display and LG Display.

You might also like

Samsung Electronics is gearing up for the IAA MOBILITY 2023 event set to take place in Munich, Germany, from September 5th to 10th. The International Motor Show is one of the world’s largest mobility trade fairs, and the Korean tech conglomerate announced that several of its branches will have a collaborative presence at the event. […]

Earlier this year, Samsung launched its QD-OLED TVs in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes. A couple of months ago, the company revealed an 83-inch OLED TV that uses a WRGB OLED panel from LG Display, and it was launched in the US. Now, Samsung has launched 77-inch and 83-inch WRGB OLED TVs in Europe. For […]

Samsung and other big tech firms, such as Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, Intel, and Alphabet, are all set to invest in the British chip design firm ARM’s IPO. The chip design firm is valued at $50-$55 billion. Notably, ARM is owned by SoftBank, which has a 25% stake in the company. According to Reuters, talks are […]

Apple and Samsung have more or less taken over the global smartphone market in the first half of 2023. Market researcher Omdia revealed that the top 10 most shipped smartphones globally in H1 2023 were made by Apple and Samsung. No other phone brand made the list. In essence, Apple and Samsung have split the […]

Early last year, Samsung joined hands with several other home appliance makers to bring interoperability among their smart home platforms. This interoperability alliance is called HCA (Home Connectivity Alliance), and LG joined the union earlier this year. Today, Samsung, LG, and Vestel have announced that they will soon allow users to control their home appliances […]

Samsung didn’t make many drastic hardware improvements to the Galaxy S23 Ultra over its predecessor. However, it looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra will bring some substantial upgrades in terms of hardware. A rumor claims that Samsung’s next flagship smartphone will have a really bright screen. Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature an OLED screen with […]

August 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

SM-A146B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

SM-F731B

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

SM-F946B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

SM-X710

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

SM-X810

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

SM-X910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm

SM-R930

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE 40mm

SM-R935

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

Notebook

TV

© 2023 SamMobile

source