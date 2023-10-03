Cool Cats Journey (Staking) Launches Today – NFT Culture

newsletter, NFT News Cool Cats, Fracture, Journey, Journeys chapter 1, Staking

Cool Cats are back and better than ever with the launch of their latest project, Journeys Chapter 1: Fractures. This exciting, gamified experience takes NFTs to the next level, offering holders a chance to immerse themselves in a story and earn rewards along the way.

The Fractures NFTs are a collection of 11,575 dynamic NFTs that serve as a ticket to participate in the story. All Cool Cats/Cool Pets holders were given a Fractures NFT (FP 0.14 ETH) last week, and now it’s time to embark on the first Journey.

Over the next two weeks, players will be tasked with solving puzzles, answering riddles, and burning specific items to help Blue in his journey to Cooltopia. The Fracture NFTs will evolve with traits of varying rarity based on the player’s Journey Score and the badges they earn for completing journeys.

Not only will players have the chance to win free benefits and rewards just for playing, but those with the highest Cool Scores at the end of the journey will win the rarest traits to upgrade their PFP. There will also be raffled rewards, ranging from IRL merch to Cool Cats NFTs.

So, what are you waiting for? Join the Journey before Feb 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET and see what the Cool Cats are all about!

The Cool Cats NFT project has been making waves in the crypto world since its launch. With their unique approach to NFTs, the Cool Cats have captured the attention of the crypto community and have gained a huge following. However, over time, the popularity of the Cool Cats has cooled off a bit. Nevertheless, with the launch of Journeys Chapter 1: Fractures, the Cool Cats are back and ready to take the NFT world by storm once again.

The Cool Cats Journey can be seen as a form of staking, similar to other mechanics in the web 3 space like Moonbirds Nesting. By participating in the Journey, players are essentially staking their Fractures NFTs to unlock rewards and upgrade their PFP. The more they play and the higher their Journey Score, the more rare traits they can earn to upgrade their NFT. This type of mechanic has become increasingly popular in the web 3 space as a way for players to earn rewards while also contributing to the growth and sustainability of a project. With the Cool Cats Journey, players have the chance to not only earn rewards but also experience a unique, gamified story-telling experience, making it a standout in the world of NFT staking.

