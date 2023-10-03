Dogecoin News: Robinhood Increases Its DOGE Stash But Can It … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
As of June 2023, Robinhood holds 29.7% of the circulating Dogecoin supply. In total, the platform is used to hold 40,508,384,607 Dogecoin, worth $2.5 billion at the time of writing. This has increased in June, as many investors moved their Dogecoin away from exchanges like Coinbase and Binance after recent SEC lawsuits.
But will Robinhood be able to keep up with Tradecurve? Although it’s a new exchange, Tradecurve has been praised for its unique approach to DeFi and is expected to disrupt the market going into the second half of 2023.
Crypto reports suggest that Robinhood recently increased its Dogecoin stash, which now represents over a quarter of the total circulating supply. However, the exchange suffered a significant loss in the last year and its user base has continued to decline in 2023.
Robinhoods monthly active users fell by 34% in Q1 and numbers are expected to decline further once Q2 reports are released. The platform has faced lawsuits from the SEC in the past and now all users must pass strict KYC checks before being able to use Robinhood.
This is a huge downside for many investors, especially those who want to trade DeFi assets anonymously. At the time of writing Robinhoods stock price is 80% lower than its all-time high, and the platform’s revenue fell by 43% in Q1. This suggests that although Robinhood has increased its Dogecoin stash, it’s prone to being overtaken by new projects like Tradecurve.
Although still in its presale stage, market analysts believe that Tradecurve could quickly overtake many of the world’s top exchanges, including Robinhood. Tradecurve is a hybrid exchange that lets investors trade traditional assets like stocks, and DeFi assets like Dogecoin, anonymously.
Investors using the platform will never need to pass KYC checks and will only need an email to sign up. Once signed up, investors will be able to transfer crypto onto the platform using external wallets, trade a range of asset classes, and disconnect as they please.
This innovative new approach to DeFi is expected to take the market by storm. Price predictions for Tradecurve suggest that its native token could increase in value by at least 50x during its presale, with 100x surges predicted once its listed on major exchanges like Uniswap.
Tradecurve will focus on being fully transparent with its users to create a trading environment in which investors feel comfortable. With greater regulation and the threat of centralization clouding over many exchanges, Tradecurve is expected to grow quickly. The project aims to attract 100,000 users 3 months after release, and become a top exchange in just a few years.
Tradecurve’s native token, TCRV, is currently selling for $0.018 during stage four of the projects presale. Having already sold 47% of the round’s supply, round four is predicted to sell out in the first week of July, after which tokens will increase to $0.025. On its current trajectory, Tradecurve could overtake Robinhood by the end of the year, providing investors with the opportunity to buy assets like Dogecoin and retain full control of them.
