Deal Alert! Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is On Sale – Cord Cutters News

Do you need a tablet so you can enjoy your movie and TV shows on the go? Right now, Amazon’s HD 10″ Fire Tablet is on sale. This great tablet comes with 32GB of storage, a 12-hour battery life, and a 1080p HD display with 2 million pixels.

The best part is it is on sale right now for $119.99, down from the typical $149.99.

You can find the Amazon HD Fire Tablet 10 is on sale on Amazon HERE.

Here is how Amazon describes the 10″ Fire Tablet:

Bright, fast, and responsive

Vivid Full HD with more than 2 million pixels, immersive Dolby Atmos, and a 10% brighter display make movies, TV episodes, games, apps, ebooks, and songs look and sound amazing.

Great for on-the-go

Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over wifi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere. Power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port. Amazon engineers Fire tablets to hold up against everyday life. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is 1.7x more durable than the latest iPad 10.2. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

Widescreen entertainment

Vivid Full HD with more than 2 million pixels, and a 10% brighter display make movies, TV episodes, games, apps, ebooks, and songs look and sound amazing.

Watch anywhere

Stream over wifi or download from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and others (subscription for some apps required). Listen via built-in speakers or connect using Bluetooth or the headphone jack

