Should You Buy An iPhone 13 In 2023? Why It Is (& Isn't) A Good … – Screen Rant

Are you thinking about getting the iPhone 13 in 2023? Here’s why you should (or shouldn’t) consider purchasing the old iPhone at a discounted price.
Apple's iPhone 13 is one of the most affordable iPhones available in 2023, but is it a good purchase more than a year from its release? The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the phone during the California Streaming virtual event. At the time, Apple priced the vanilla iPhone 13 (128GB) at $799 and the iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) at $999. However, after the launch of the iPhone 14 in 2022, the model received a significant discount.
In terms of design, the diagonal lens placement, flat edges, and a smaller notch on the screen give the phone an identical appearance to the latest iPhone 14. For those worried about finishes, the iPhone 13 is available in six colors, including blue, pink, midnight, starlight, green, and red. One aspect where the phone lacks behind other competition is the display's refresh rate. However, thanks to the smooth UI animations, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (60 Hz) display on the iPhone 13 doesn't feel sluggish.
In addition, the screen supports up to 800 nits of typical brightness and Apple's True Tone temperature balance technology. Even if users consider the display as the weak point of the iPhone 13, they can't question its performance. The device runs on Apple's six-core A15 Bionic (5nm) chipset, which has enough juice to rival the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (4nm) on the OnePlus 11. Whether it is editing videos or playing high-end games, the iPhone 13 can do it all. And yes, the phone supports 5G networks as well, which means that users can benefit from ultra-fast download speeds.
It is very well-established that iPhones have one of the most reliable camera systems on a smartphone, and the iPhone 13 is no different. The 12MP (f/1.6) primary camera and the 12MP (f/2.4) ultrawide camera, combined with Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion technology, click excellent images in almost every scenario. Although the lack of autofocus on the front 12MP (f/2.2) sensor might bother a few, Cinematic videos and portrait images should compensate. All cameras can shoot HDR videos in 4K at 60 fps. Those who wish to click vibrant pictures can use Photographic Styles to tweak saturation and contrast.
Considering its size, the iPhone 13 offers a decent battery life. On average, the phone lasts about 20 hours of moderate usage on a single charge, including browsing, watching/editing videos, and making plenty of calls. However, the effective battery life for each user will differ. Further, the smartphone also supports up to 25W wired fast charging via Apple's wall adapter. It still uses a Lightning port, but so does the latest iPhone 14. Initially, the device shipped with iOS 15, and in 2022, it received the iOS 16 update. Since Apple provides about five to seven years of software updates, the iPhone 13 should get another four to six generations of iOS updates.
The iPhone 13 (128GB) is available for $699 on the company's official website or even less during online sales. At this price, it's hard to find a medium-sized flagship that ticks all the essential boxes. Hence, those considering an iPhone 13 in 2023 should go for it without second thoughts. However, users who want a bigger screen or camera options could consider other options, like the iPhone 13 Pro, available on third-party e-commerce platforms, such as Best Buy or Amazon.
