SBJ Esports: Riot plans big Valorant esports changes – Sports Business Journal



As we head into the esports championship season, keep your eye on the various crowdfunded or assisted prize pools to get a litmus test of where the industry stands. So far, so good as it relates to Valorant and Riot Games. — Kevin Hitt

Expect a number of changes for the 2024 version of the Valorant Champions Tour, including more teams, more leagues and better revenue share for teams. That was the message coming from Riot Games execs on Wednesday as they spoke to the media about plans for the company’s Valorant esports scene ahead of this weekend’s championship event at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Another key change for 2024 is the decentralization of early-season tournaments. Riot will nix a global season kickoff event (the lock-in held this year in Brazil), instead opting to run a tournament for separate regions. Riot will use those tournaments as qualifiers for the first global event, the Valorant Masters Madrid in March featuring eight teams (similar to how League of Legends Worlds is set up). A second Masters event will be in Shanghai in May.

Following this Sunday’s VCT Championship, Riot will begin a busy offseason schedule for competitors. There also will be a ramped-up commitment to a “path-to-pro” ecosystem. The Valorant Challengers leagues will reflect a minor league for stick-and-ball sports and be held throughout the entire competitive season.

China, one of Riot’s top markets, will get its own league in 2024, despite the game being just released therein mid-July.

Riot already disclosed a huge revenue boon for teams that participated in this year’s final event. The Valorant Champions 2023 bundle, which consists of in-game decorations for various items and effects, raised over $20 million in revenue share for those teams, earning them $1.25 million apiece.

Evil Geniuses, backed by NHL Wild investor Peak6 Investments, is the lone U.S.-based squad left vying for the $1 million prize this weekend.

While surveying the growing sports games and communities on Roblox, execs at WBD Sports noted popular basketball, football and soccer games but saw a whitespace for baseball, my colleague Joe Lemire noted this week.

As the owner of such young-skewing brands as Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, the company sought an opportunity to reach that audience where they were already congregating.

The project began in earnest a year ago, and the result was the House of Highlights’ Home Run Derby Simulator that launched last winter. The game reached the milestone of 1 million unique players in June, often with 1,000 to 2,000 concurrent players, with an average duration of nearly 15 minutes.

The Home Run Derby Simulator ranks as the No. 1 baseball game on Roblox and is often in the top 1,000 overall, among the millions of options.

GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna (c) rang the opening bell for the Toronto Stock Exchange today

