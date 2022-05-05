Watch out for fake Windows 11 downloads that spread malware – Windows Central

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Source: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central

Threat actors took advantage of people looking to upgrade to Windows 11 earlier this year. Microsoft’s new operating system entered its last phase of availability on January 26, 2022. Attackers quickly jumped to action, initiating a malware campaign the next day that utilized a fake website impersonating a page to download Windows 11.

HP outlines its discovery of the attack on its Threat Research Blog. HP’s team noticed that a malicious actor registered the “windows-upgraded[.]com” domain on January 27, 2022. The page had been designed to appear like an official Microsoft website to download Windows 11. Instead, it directed people to a link that downloaded RedLine Stealer, which is a type of malware that steals information.

The Threat Research Blog post breaks down the malware campaign in more technical detail. The key takeaway is that malicious actors hopped on a trending news story to try to take advantage of everyday PC users. Since Microsoft had just entered the final phase of rolling out Windows 11, many people were looking for a way to update.

Fake Windows 11 download page.Source: HP

The fake website was rather convincing. It uses Microsoft’s iconography and general site layout.

If you need help getting Microsoft’s newest OS, you can follow our guide on how to upgrade to Windows 11.

A similar campaign was discovered in December 2021. That attack used fake versions of Discord’s website and sites from other popular messaging services. That campaign also distributed RedLine Stealer.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Could World of Warcraft ever come to consoles? Probably not, but there’s always a chance. Let’s analyze the latest information, together.

If you’re going away to college and you want to take an amazing laptop with you, grab yourself a Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 (Gen 7) or one of our other picks of best laptops for students.

Dell now has three different sizes for its XPS notebook. Each excels in its own right, so you might be wondering exactly which one is the best choice to suit your needs.

Windows PCs come in all shapes and sizes, and whatever your needs, there’s a computer out there to suit you. Here are the best to choose from if you’re looking for a new mini PC.

Sign up now to get the latest news, deals & more from Windows Central!

I would like to receive news and offers from other Future brands.

I would like to receive mail from Future partners.

No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we’ll never share your details without your permission.

source