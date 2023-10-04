iPhone 15 series, Vivo’s ‘ring phone’, Nokia’s ‘self-repairing’ and other smartphones launching in September – Gadgets Now

Gadgets Now Bureau07 Sep, 2023, 07:30AM IST

iPhone 15 is expected to sport a 6.1-inch display while the Plus variant may feature a 6.7-inch screen. The Dynamic Island feature that arrived with the iPhone 14 series and was exclusive only to the Pro models is likely to arrive on the ‘affordable’ models as well. However, these models may stick to a 60Hz refresh rate. The vanilla and the Plus models will have the USB 2.0 standard port. The Pro models will come with titanium chassis while the less priced ones will have stainless steel bodies. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are said to get the 48MP ‘camera upgrade’ which was previously restricted to the Pro variants.

As per the rumours, the dust in the disintegrating Apple logo that is featured in the ‘Wonderlust’ event logo is from the titanium frame of the new Pro models. The Pro models may also get three new colour options– silver, black and blue. The iPhone 15 Pro models are said to come with Thunderbolt 4 port. Moreover, the Action Button from the Apple Watch Ultra may replace the mute switch on the Pro variants. This button can be programmed for different tasks. These Pro models are also expected to support faster charging speeds of up to 35W. The iPhone Pro Max is also rumoured to arrive with a periscope camera and retain the 3x telephoto lens. The Pro models may also get a price hike.

Vivo made the V29 smartphone official in Europe last month and is expected to launch in India this month. This light is placed inside a rectangular camera island. The upcoming smartphone is expected to sport a 120Hz 1.5K resolution display and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G smartphone. For optics, the phone is likely to house a 50MP OIS-enabled 50MP primary sensor and a 50 MP selfie camera.

The flagship Vivo V29 Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch OLED curved screen that may support 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant is expected to house a 64MP triple rear camera and a 50MP front camera. Vivo’s upcoming smartphone will pack a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

HMD Global-owned Nokia is set to launch the G42 5G smartphone in India on September 11. The smartphone boasts QuickFix repairability that will allow users to easily replace damaged parts. The upcoming Nokia smartphone will be available online on Amazon. The smartphone will feature a 6.56-inch HD+ display that will support a resolution of 720×1612 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Nokia G42 will be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset and a 50MP primary camera. The smartphone also packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging technology.

Madhav Sheth-led HonorTech is set to make a comeback in India’s smartphone market. The Honor 90 5G is set to be one of the first phones that the company launches. Honor has already teased the smartphone on Amazon and has revealed a few key specs. The upcoming phone’s display will support 3840Hz PWM dimming, 1.5K resolution, 1600 nits peak brightness and DCI-P3 colour gamut. Honor has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will have a sleek design and narrow bezels. Honor 90 5G is set to run MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

Oppo A38 smartphone was made official on the company’s UAE page on September 5. The entry-level phone has already received BIS certification and is expected to launch in the country soon. Oppo A38 will feature an HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone is set to arrive in two colour options black and gold.

Realme launched the C51 smartphone on September 2 at Rs 8,999. The entry-level smartphone sports an HD+ display and features a Unisoc chipset. The smartphone houses a 50MP camera and packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix also launched the Zero 30 5G smartphone on September 2. The mid-range phone is priced at Rs 21,999 and is the first smartphone to feature a 50MP selfie camera. Infinix Zero 30 sports a 144Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP primary rear camera. The smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 8020 chipset and comes with a 68W PD 3.0 SuperCharger.

source