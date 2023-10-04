Google I/O Pre-event Updates: Leaks around Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Android 14 and more – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Google I/O Live Updates: Tomorrow, May 10, Google will host its annual Google I/O event where it will announce the next generation of Android OS, Android 14, as well as a bunch of new Google products and services. Among them, the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold have created a huge amount of buzz. While Pixel 7a is rumored to bring big improvements on its predecessor including a 64MP camera, Pixel Fold is going to be the first-ever foldable smartphone by Google. As we count down the hours to the big event, check all the major updates around the event as well as these products.

Pixel Watch 2 can make its debut later this year

Some reports have claimed that the next generation of Google smartwatch has been named Pixel Watch 2 and it can be launched later this year alongside Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Google tipped to show off new AI model at Google I/O 2023

According to a CNBC report, Google could announce the next generation general-use large language model called PaLM-2, and it could outperform its predecessor. PaLM-2, which stands for Pathways Language Model is a language model with conversational capabilities. It can understand and generate human-like language. Details here: Google I/O 2023: New AI model

Google Pixel 7a could go on sale on May 11

A new teaser by Flipkart has revealed that Pixel 7a could be available to buy starting May 11. Check details: Flipkart reveals Google Pixel 7a to launch on May 11; Know leaked price, specs here

The Weather app can get a Material You redesign with Android 14

Reports have suggested that Google can continue its Material You redesign with Android 14 and bring a new interface to the Weather app. The new app design could feature a single feed with a search bar on top.

Google tweets about the Google I/O event

In a recent tweet, the official handle of Google said, “We’re in the final stretch to #GoogleIO! 🥳 Tune in this Wednesday, May 10 at 10am PT for all our latest news, updates and demos”. Notably, in India, the event begins at 10:30 PM, on May 10.

Google Tablet can also be launched this year

Google could also finally give us some more details about the Pixel tablet. The tech giant hinted at its upcoming tablet during the October event last year and there is a chance it could be revealed. In terms of specs, reports claim that the Pixel tablet will be powered by the same G2 chipset and could come bundled with a wireless charging dock.

New Pixel Buds at Google I/O?

Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” color of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products.

Planning to grab the Google Pixel 7a via preorder? Get this amazing freebie with it

Several reports have claimed details about various features of Google’s upcoming affordable smartphone, and it is tipped for an upgrade over the Pixel 6a. It is expected to offer great cameras and can be paired with Google’s in-house chipset.

But a new report suggests that those who book their device early can be rewarded with a freebie. According to tipster billbil-kun on Twitter, Google could offer the Pixel Buds A-Series to customers who preorder the Google Pixel 7a between May 10 and May 22. Read more: Planning to grab the Google Pixel 7a via preorder? Get this amazing freebie with it

Pixel Fold leaked specifications

As per leaks and rumors, the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display. It is likely to be equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chipset and be available in 256GB and 512GB variants.

The Pixel Fold is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens with a 10.8MP camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide camera, a GizmoChina report suggested.

Google Pixel 7a leaked specifications

Based on various leaks and rumours, Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be a big upgrade from Pixel 6a’s 60Hz display. Moreover, just like the Pixel 7 series, the affordable Pixel phone is likely to pack the in-house Tensor G2 chipset.

For photography, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to feature an upgraded camera with a 64MP wide lens and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Additionally, it’s expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

How to watch Google I/O 2023 Live Stream

This year’s Google I/O event will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Google and streamed on Google’s social media platforms. Additionally, users can stay up-to-date by signing up for the latest updates at io.google.com.

Google I/O 2023: Date and Time

Google I/O event 2023 is set to begin on May 10 at 10:30 PM IST (10 am PT) at Mountain View, CA.

Report suggests that Google Pixel 8 is not far away

As per a report from 9to5Google, Pixel smartwatch is expected to be released in October, which is typically when Google is likely to debut the Google Pixel 8 series. This new smartwatch will follow the original Pixel Watch, which was launched by the company in 2022.

Flipkart reveals Pixel 7a launch date ahead of the event

Sharing a glimpse of the Google Pixel 7a on its website, Flipkart stated, “The latest phone engineered by Google. Launching 11.05.23.” It further stated, “The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11th.”

