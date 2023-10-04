Massive discounts on Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro at Flipkart: Save up to ₹20,000 | Mint – Mint

Flipkart is currently offering attractive discounts on Apple’s premium audio products, including the AirPods Max and the first-generation AirPods Pro. These highly sought-after headphones, known for their higher price range, are now available at significantly reduced prices. The AirPods Max, for example, have a substantial discount of ₹20,000, making them more affordable for potential buyers. Similarly, the AirPods Pro have a generous discount of almost ₹8,000 on Flipkart.

In addition to the initial discounts, customers can take advantage of additional bank offers, which further decrease the final price, providing even more value for their money.

Apple AirPods Max offer

Currently, Flipkart is offering the AirPods Max at an appealing price of ₹39,999, while Apple’s official online store sells it for ₹59,900. This represents a considerable discount of ₹19,901 for consumers on Flipkart. The offer doesn’t have any specific terms or conditions. Moreover, customers can avail an extra discount of ₹1,250 on HDFC Bank credit card transactions if they choose the EMI payment option. This brings the price down to an attractive ₹38,749 on Flipkart.

Please note that the discounted price mentioned above is only applicable to the pink model of AirPods Max. The green and silver color variants have slightly higher prices, but they still provide significant savings. Both of these models are available for ₹44,999, and customers can claim an additional flat discount of ₹3,000 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Consequently, the effective price for these models becomes ₹41,999 with the bank offer.

Apple Airpods Pro offer

Flipkart is currently offering the first-generation AirPods Pro at a reduced starting price of ₹16,990, which is significantly lower than the official price of ₹24,900 set by Apple. This means that customers can enjoy a substantial discount of ₹7,910 when purchasing the true wireless earphones on Flipkart. Moreover, the aforementioned bank offer can be availed for this deal as well, effectively bringing down the price to ₹15,740.

On the other hand, the second-generation AirPods Pro can also be purchased at a discounted price through the Apple.in website. While the official retail price on Apple’s website is ₹26,900, interested buyers can obtain the AirPods Pro at a reduced price of ₹24,990 on Flipkart, without the need for a bank card. Furthermore, the bank card offer for EMI transactions mentioned earlier is applicable to this deal as well.





